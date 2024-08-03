Italian report says Arsenal still in running for Victor Osimhen as Chelsea are not his first-choice

It turns out Arsenal is still very interested in Victor Osimhen, despite what we previously believed. So, there was some news about Chelsea potentially signing Osimhen on loan while negotiating Lukaku’s move to Napoli. That made us wonder if Arsenal ever had any interest in the Nigerian striker. If they did, it would be strange that they would let him join Chelsea on loan, especially since they could have made a similar deal themselves.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, it seems that Arsenal has renewed their interest in the Serie A striker. Arsenal has been a fan of Osimhen for quite some time, and they definitely don’t want to see him go to Stamford Bridge.

It’s actually quite interesting that the player himself, according to that report, doesn’t see Chelsea as his first choice for his next club. Considering the hefty £110 million release clause, it might seem downright impossible to entertain the idea of signing Osimhen on a permanent deal.

However, there’s some positive news about that swoop. Napoli is actually open to letting the hitman go and is considering loan offers for the player. A loan deal is definitely within Arsenal’s budget. In fact, the successful loan deal with David Raya should give them some encouragement that they can bring Osimhen on board and see if he’s the right fit for them next season.

Surely, whether you’re a fan or not, bringing Osimhen on loan could be a fantastic transfer opportunity for Arsenal. It’s definitely something they shouldn’t overlook, don’t you think?

Darren N

