Italian report says Arsenal still in running for Victor Osimhen as Chelsea are not his first-choice

It turns out Arsenal is still very interested in Victor Osimhen, despite what we previously believed. So, there was some news about Chelsea potentially signing Osimhen on loan while negotiating Lukaku’s move to Napoli. That made us wonder if Arsenal ever had any interest in the Nigerian striker. If they did, it would be strange that they would let him join Chelsea on loan, especially since they could have made a similar deal themselves.
According to Corriere Dello Sport, it seems that Arsenal has renewed their interest in the Serie A striker. Arsenal has been a fan of Osimhen for quite some time, and they definitely don’t want to see him go to Stamford Bridge.
It’s actually quite interesting that the player himself, according to that report, doesn’t see Chelsea as his first choice for his next club. Considering the hefty £110 million release clause, it might seem downright impossible to entertain the idea of signing Osimhen on a permanent deal.
However, there’s some positive news about that swoop. Napoli is actually open to letting the hitman go and is considering loan offers for the player. A loan deal is definitely within Arsenal’s budget. In fact, the successful loan deal with David Raya should give them some encouragement that they can bring Osimhen on board and see if he’s the right fit for them next season.
Surely, whether you’re a fan or not, bringing Osimhen on loan could be a fantastic transfer opportunity for Arsenal. It’s definitely something they shouldn’t overlook, don’t you think?
Darren N
Osimhen is one of the Arsenal fans favourite for obvious reasons. He is a gamble with regards to injuries.
Gyokeres is another favourite and also a gamble for other reasons regarding the huge step up from Portugal to the premier league.
But my dream striker would be to convert WIRTZ to a number 9 for Arsenal.
I think this will be his eventual position, like when Henry was converted to a striker.
They, Henry and WIRTZ have very similar ball control skill qualities, both world class technical attacking players.
Arsenal will be playing WIRTZ and Bayern in a friendly this Wednesday I think, and I am dreaming that Arteta makes Bayern an offer for the world class attacker. Wirtz will become a world class striker, why not with Arsenal.
Check out Wirtz YouTube video, it’s unbelievable. You will see what I mean about the Henry (ball stuck to foot) style and his exceptional quality goals.
Firstly, Wirtz is never going to join Arsenal. Secondly, he will almost certainly never be a striker. False 9 maybe but striker is a specialist position and he lacks the physicality for the job. He is fantastic at arriving on the edge of the box but being in there fighting off defenders is a very different thing.
Henry wasn’t ‘converted’ to a striker, he was converted from a striker into a wide player. Wenger only put him back into his natural position.
As Ben has posted, Wirtz is not, or never will be a number 9. He’s more of a Asharvin, Zola type of player.
Btw, we’re not playing Bayern this week, it’s Bayer Leverkusen.
I think we scored 5 or 6 fewer goals than city last season. Yes we need more out of the forward we deploy but I don’t see how Osimhen will improve our overall play, or Viktor. They will expect to be selected every week, makes some imbalances, while we were only short by fine margins the last two seasons mainly due to our team shape, play and defensive record in key games we lost. A striker doesn’t solve that. IMO MA sees city were a better team prior to Haaland and that’s his model, so a top top striker won’t fit. Just how I see it.
I agree, Dan. It works with Havertz because of his work rate, elusiveness and intelligent linkup play. I share your opinion that any orthodox striker is going to completely upset the balance and make us worse, even if THEY score more goals than Havertz.
For what it’s worth I actually think if Kai gets a whole season at striker without injury he will finish top scorer. He already demonstrated that in the second half of last season. He has everything this team needs from someone playing that position.
Ben,
I respect your opinion, but this is just my opinion but backed up with some facts.
They said that about the young winger, Henry, fantastic in arriving on the edge of the box, blar, blar, blar. But he still became a striker. Never saw Henry fighting of defenders rather more leaving them for dust as I saw him go past defenders with pace and skill. Anyway, it’s just a dream that will never happen. But here is some interesting facts about WIRTZ best positional ratings, because we all like facts. Here are his positions played that may surprise you.
Attacking Midfield centre (Apps) 37 (Average rating) 7.5
Attacking Midfield Left (Apps) 8 ((AV Rating) 6.5
Centre Forward (Apps) 3 (AV Rating) 8.0
Attacking Midfield Right (Apps) 1 (AV Rating) n/a
Right Forward (Apps) 1 (AV Rating) 6.4
He can play anywhere in attack where he is need. Leverkusen has an abundance of good forwards already, so WIRTZ plays where he is needed in Attacking Central Midfield, just behind the prolific Boniface.
His highest rating although brief through lack of opportunity was as a center forward with his highest average rating of 8.0.
Anyway, his transfer value is £130m, so yeh, just a dream, otherwise, if Arsenal had the money, why would he not come to Arsenal, what’s wrong with playing for Arsenal, not good enough?