Italian side certain of landing Arsenal man despite competition

Calciomercato claims that Torino is not worried about missing out on the signing of Lucas Torreira despite facing competition from AS Roma and AC Milan.

Torreira looks set to return to the Italian top flight after he fell down the pecking order at Arsenal.

The Uruguayan had been one of the first names on the Arsenal team-sheet when he first joined the club. However, he fell out of favour last season and he is yet to convince Mikel Arteta that he can do a job for him.

He has flirted with the idea of leaving Arsenal on a number of occasions and it seems that he will finally get his wish.

Torino is being managed by Torreira’s former manager at Sampdoria, Marco Giampaolo and that is giving the Italian side confidence that he will not join any of his other suitors.

The report claims that Torino technical director Davide Vagnati isn’t worried about the interest in Torreira from rival outfits and seems pretty sure that the midfielder will be joining them.

Calciomercato further reports that the player has already given Torino his word that he will be joining them, but they have yet to reach an agreement with Arsenal.

The Gunners need all the cash that they can get now as they look to get a midfielder as well before the transfer window closes.