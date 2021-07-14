Italian side closes in on a five-year deal for Arsenal man

Inter Milan is close to completing the transfer of Hector Bellerin from Arsenal with Todofichajes claiming that they will hand him a five-year deal.

The Spaniard is one of the longest-serving members of the current Arsenal squad and he has two more seasons left on his current deal.

However, after 10 years at the Emirates, he is set to leave and Arsenal seems to be just fine with him leaving.

He has had interest from the likes of Barcelona and PSG before now, but Inter has emerged as his most serious suitor.

The Italians want him to replace Achraf Hakimi, whom they sold to PSG not so long ago.

The report says he has agreed to move to the Italian side, but they are still negotiating with Arsenal. They want to take him on loan, initially, but Arsenal wants an outright sale.

The full-back has already agreed to personal terms that would see him receive 3.5m euros net per season for five campaigns.

Arsenal has Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers as players who can replace him, but they could also sign a new player for that position.