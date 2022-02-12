Italian side confirm their attempts to sign Arsenal favourite Jack Wilshere

Serie B side Como are trying to find a way to sign Jack Wilshere, who is currently training with Arsenal.

The midfielder has been without a club since leaving AFC Bournemouth in the summer, but has been training back at London Colney since October.

Wilshere was even spotted with the squad on our most recent training camp in Dubai, a trip that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wasn’t offered to join before leaving for Barcelona, leading me to believe that he could well get the chance to join the Gunners on a potential pay-to-play deal or more likely that he could be considered a part of the coaching staff.

Como are now believed to be working on a deal to sign Jack, as Como Councillor of Sports Paolo Annoni posted on his Facebook: “He [Ludi] revealed some interesting news, including a new signing who is more than just a target: Jack Wilshere, a former Arsenal player.”

If Como have their way however, they will be bringing the midfielder into the club in the near future, but they are currently struggling to find a way to register him due to the UK having left the European Union. TuttoMercatoWeb (via Football Italia) claims that they are not giving up on their attempts to find a way register him however.

I find it absurd to think that Wilshere cannot find a club to sign for, and hope that Como are able to find a way to register him and give him the minutes that he wants, because a much as he appears to be enjoying working with our younger players, he knows he should still be playing football, and he deserves to be.

Fingers crossed for you Jack.

Patrick