Italian side consider making loan to buy move for Arsenal man

Lucas Torreira has caught the attention of Lazio after his frustrating loan spell at Atletico Madrid.

The former Sampdoria man joined the Spanish champions at the start of this season after falling down the pecking order at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has never been his fan and the Gunners were more than happy to allow him to leave when Atletico made a loan offer for his signature.

They had expected him to play many games in La Liga, which would increase his market value and help them to sell him permanently.

That hasn’t happened, but he is still not expected to be a part of Arteta’s plans for the new campaign.

The Gunners will look for a new home for him and it might be a return to Serie A.

Italian radio broadcaster Radiosei via La Lazio Siamo Noi says Lazio is keen to add him to their squad as they look to bolster it for next season.

The report claims that the Romans are prepared to make him an offer to join them on loan with the possibility of signing permanently.

Arsenal’s desperation to offload him means they will allow him to leave even if the deal to join Lazio permanently eventually is less than 20m euros.