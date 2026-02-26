Italian side continues to push for a summer swoop for Arsenal man

AC Milan have maintained an interest in signing Gabriel Jesus, amid suggestions that this could represent his final season at Arsenal.

The Gunners continue to place trust in the former Manchester City forward, and he has received playing time since returning from a long-term injury. However, he has struggled to secure a regular starting role, largely because he has not outperformed Viktor Gyokeres when selected in the lineup.

Arsenal remain firmly convinced by the Swedish striker, and that belief is expected to see him retained as the club’s primary attacking option ahead of Jesus. As a result, speculation has intensified regarding the Brazilian’s future at the Emirates.

Contract situation raises questions

Jesus is under contract until the summer of 2027, yet there have been no reported discussions over an extension. That situation has fuelled suggestions that he could depart if a suitable offer arrives during the forthcoming transfer window.

With Arsenal appearing settled in their attacking hierarchy, a potential exit may suit all parties should the right proposal be tabled. The lack of movement on a new deal has inevitably prompted interest from clubs monitoring his circumstances.

Milan remains attentive

This scenario has provided AC Milan with encouragement in their pursuit. According to Calciomercato, the Italian side remains serious and focused on the possibility of adding Jesus to their squad.

They were present to see him score a brace at the San Siro against Inter Milan, a performance that reportedly strengthened their belief that he could thrive in Serie A. In the coming weeks, Milan could initiate contact with Arsenal to explore the conditions of a potential transfer. However, it is understood that they may first seek a clear indication from the striker himself before committing to formal negotiations.

As the summer approaches, Jesus’ situation is likely to attract increasing attention, particularly if his role at Arsenal remains limited.