Italian side hopes to get rid of one player to make a move for Arsenal

AS Roma remains hopeful that they can offload Amadou Diawara in this transfer window so that they can move to sign Granit Xhaka.

The Italians hold a long-standing interest in the Swiss midfielder, and they agreed on personal terms with him in the summer.

However, they couldn’t reach an agreement over a transfer fee with the Gunners and the midfielder remained in London.

He has since signed a new deal with the North Londoners and remains one of the most important players at the club.

But Corriere Dello Sport says Roma hasn’t given up on signing him, and they could return for his signature in this transfer window.

However, they need to offload someone from their squad to fund the deal, and they have identified Diawara.

They hope to sell him in the next few hours. If that happens, they will renew their interest in Xhaka.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has become an important player at the Emirates, and he is unlikely to leave this month.

We have hardly made moves in this transfer window apart from offloading some fringe players.

Losing a key player like Xhaka without securing a better replacement would simply be a disaster.