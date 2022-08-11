Italian side set to fend off Arsenal by striking new contract

AC Milan are claimed to be set to extend the contract of Sandro Tonali this summer after he was linked with a move to Arsenal.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of central midfielders since the start of the transfer window, but are yet to find what they are looking for.

Our attentions was reported to have turned to Milan’s Tonali, who has previously been likened to Italy legend Andrea Pirlo, but his current club are hoping to dash any hopes of a transfer by signing him up to a new five-year contract, Il Giornale reports (via SiempreMilan).

The Tonali rumours haven’t exactly been loud, but he would certainly have been an interesting addition.

He had a slow start after leaving Brescia for Milan, but he’s really showed what he’s made of since.

If he can reach anytime close to Pirlo’s level he will have a bright career, but a move to the Premier League could have been a risk.

Patrick

