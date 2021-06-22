Italian side urged to complete the signing of Arsenal man before another club does

Rome-based newspaper, Il Tempo has urged As Roma to complete the signing of Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka as they continue to negotiate with the Gunners.

Xhaka has become a transfer target for Jose Mourinho’s new club as they seek to rebuild and become a strong challenger in Italy again.

The Swiss midfielder is currently with the Switzerland national team at Euro 2020, but he may have played his last game for Arsenal.

Roma started their bid to sign him well and have been persistent to some extent.

However, as they struggle to meet Arsenal’s asking price of 20m euros, it seems they might miss out on his signature.

Il Tempo as cited by Sport Witness is worried about the lack of progress in the negotiations as Roma insists on paying just 15m euros for his signature.

The newspaper fears that if Xhaka continues to perform well at the Euros, their club might miss out on his signature to another club and this would likely make a mockery of their effort.

Xhaka has been an important member of Mikel Arteta’s squad, but the Gunners are rebuilding and they might sell him off this summer but only for the right price.