Italian side waiting to see if they can land Arsenal midfielder

The Italian side, Torino, is waiting to see if they can land Lucas Torreira from Arsenal, according to Calcio Mercato.

Torreira is one player that has struggled to impress Mikel Arteta and the midfielder might be on his way out of Arsenal.

The Uruguayan joined the Gunners from Sampdoria in 2018 and he was one of the stars of the team in his first season.

However, his second campaign at the Emirates was a mixed bag after he dropped out of the starting XI and even complained of being played out of position by Unai Emery.

Mikel Arteta’s appointment didn’t change much in that regard with the Spaniard favouring the likes of Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos over him.

He has been linked with a return to Italy on a number of occasions and Torino is the latest team to show interest in him.

The report claims that the Italians are close to signing Lucas Biglia from Milan on a free transfer but signing Torreira is their top priority and they are waiting to see if the chance to sign him will open up.

Torreira has flirted with the idea of leaving Arsenal for some time and he even suggested a while back that it will for good if he left Arsenal.