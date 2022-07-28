Italian side wants Arsenal player but asking price remains obstacle

Lucas Torreira’s future is certainly away from Arsenal because he has made no secret of his desire never to play for the club again.

The Uruguayan has been surplus to requirements at the Emirates since 2020 because he doesn’t fit into the system of Mikel Arteta.

He has spent the last two campaigns on loan at Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina.

He excelled in Serie A last term, and we expected him to join the Florence club permanently, but they were priced out of a move for him.

He is now expected to leave the Emirates again, and reports have linked him with a move to Valencia in recent days.

The Spanish club needs to agree with Arsenal, but his former club, Sampdoria, has also now been added to his list of suitors.

The Italians desire to have the best players in their squad, but Firenze Viola claims they do not have the money to make the transfer happen, and it will take a miracle to pull it off.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Torreira has made it clear he doesn’t want to stay, and when a player says that the smart thing to do is let them leave.

We have midfielders who are better suited to our team than he is, and we can rely on them to make things happen for us.

Hopefully, Valencia will come up with a reasonable offer for his signature, even if it is not as much as what we are demanding.