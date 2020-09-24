Italian side won’t give up on landing Arsenal man

Torino will not give up their chase of Arsenal midfielder, Lucas Torreira despite strong interest from Atletico Madrid, this is what Sport Italia and Calciomercato via Mail Online is reporting.

The Uruguayan midfielder will be allowed to leave Arsenal this summer after falling down the pecking order at the Emirates.

He appeared to be set for a return to the Italian Serie A this season, but Atletico Madrid has now entered the race for his signature.

Torino had beaten competition from Fiorentina to close in on a season-long loan deal for the former Sampdoria man.

But the interest in him from Atletico changes things, yet the Italians won’t give up.

The report claims that Torino is still confident that he will join them this summer and that the Italians have even sent a contingent to London to broker a deal with Arsenal.

He is expected to join them on-loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

It remains unclear if Torreira will prefer a reunion with his former manager, Marco Giampaolo to turning out for Atletico in the Champions League.

A reunion was all that was in his mind, but now that he has the chance to play Champions League football, that might change his preference.