Italians make an opening offer for Arsenal forward and it is not enough

Roma’s opening offer for Henrikh Mkhitaryan revealed and it is below Arsenal’s demand

Roma have been serious about their bid to sign Arsenal loanee, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and the Italians have reportedly made an opening offer to Arsenal.

Mkhitaryan has been on loan at the Italian capital club for the season and he seems to have revived his career in Serie A.

His form this season has even prompted Mikel Arteta to keep the door open for him to revive his career at the Emirates.

However, the Gunners don’t believe that he has a long term future at the Emirates and they will be happy to let him go if any team meets their asking price.

According to reports in Italy via Corriere Dello Sport, the Romans have made their interest official with a bid of around £15 million plus two bonuses to sweeten their offer.

The report, however, claims that Roma’s offer is far from what Arsenal is expecting to make on the Armenian.

The report claims that the Gunners want £24 million euros as they look to reinvest in their squad in the summer.

It could be hard for Arsenal to get the fee they are wanting for the former Manchester United man because he is already above 30 and has just a season left on his current deal.