Italy grants Arsenal’s wish in relief to Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have released several players to represent their national teams during the current international window, and among them is Riccardo Calafiori. The situation surrounding his call-up has attracted considerable attention because the defender had been nursing an injury and was, in principle, not expected to leave his club. Despite this, the Italian national side insisted that he should report to their camp for assessment, a request that Arsenal eventually accepted. The club did so with the expectation that he would only take part in any fixtures if he could clearly demonstrate that he was fit enough to play.

Concerns Over Calafiori’s Fitness

Arsenal have been wary that the existing problem could deteriorate if the left back is required to feature in competitive action before he has fully recovered. Such an outcome would likely result in an extended absence and would significantly weaken a defensive unit that the club considers essential to maintaining stability. Calafiori has become the preferred choice at left back, a development that has kept Myles Lewis Skelly on the bench at the Emirates. His rise in importance means that Arsenal view him as one of their key figures within the current back four, which further heightens their concern about the possibility of aggravating his condition.

Following his arrival at the national team camp, Calafiori did not participate in team training due to insufficient fitness levels. This development provided some reassurance to Arsenal, which has been closely monitoring the situation. The club then received further positive news concerning his availability.

Latest Update from International Duty

According to Football London, the defender was omitted from the Italy squad that secured a two-nil victory over Moldova. His absence from the match eased immediate concerns within Arsenal regarding the risk of premature involvement. The result kept Italy in contention for automatic qualification for the World Cup, although they must achieve a significant goal margin in their upcoming match against Norway to advance directly.

The situation continues to be monitored by Arsenal, who remain hopeful that Calafiori will return without any further complications. The club are keen for him to resume training in a fully fit state so that he can maintain the form that has established him as an important figure within their defensive framework.

