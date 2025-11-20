Italy legend says they need Calafiori to qualify for World Cup

Riccardo Calafiori was unable to represent Italy during the November international break because he was managing an injury, a situation that required careful assessment from the national team. Although Italy were aware of the issue before his arrival, they still requested his presence so that their medical staff could evaluate him directly. After completing their examinations, they ultimately chose not to risk him and decided to return him to Arsenal before their final match of the window. This decision reflected both caution and the recognition of his importance to the national side.

Italy’s World Cup Ambitions And Calafiori’s Importance

Calafiori has become a key figure for both club and country, and his availability is particularly significant as Italy prepares for the World Cup playoff. Having missed the last two editions of the tournament, the national team face considerable pressure to secure qualification, especially for a country that lifted the World Cup in 2006. Their hopes of reaching the next edition remain finely balanced, and the presence of influential players is essential. Calafiori is viewed as one of those capable of helping them navigate the challenges ahead.

His defensive quality, intelligence and consistency have already marked him out as one of the most valuable members of the squad. Italy are therefore determined to ensure he is ready for the playoff fixtures, as losing him for these crucial matches would place additional strain on their preparations. Although there are other talented players capable of contributing to their qualifying campaign, Calafiori’s role remains fundamental to their defensive stability.

Graziani’s Hope For A Timely Recovery

Italy idol Ciccio Graziani has also expressed his desire to see Calafiori return to full fitness as soon as possible. Speaking via Football Italia, he said, “Chiesa absolutely needs to be recovered. In defence, I hope Calafiori gets back, we need him. Pio Esposito could become a Harry Kane type player. Decisive with physical strength, quality and technique. He could become a top level striker.” His remarks highlight not only the importance of Calafiori but also the broader expectations surrounding Italy’s key players.

Graziani’s comments underline the belief that Italy require all of their top performers available if they are to navigate a demanding playoff route. For Calafiori, the focus will now be on recovering fully so that he can contribute both to Arsenal and to Italy at a critical stage in the season. His return to fitness would not only strengthen the national team’s defensive options but also offer a significant boost to their hopes of finally returning to the World Cup.

