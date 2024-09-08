Italy makes a key decision on Riccardo Calafiori after his injury

Italy has sent Riccardo Calafiori home from international duty following the injury he sustained in their match against France.

Ousmane Dembélé unintentionally fell on the Arsenal defender, causing the injury.

Initially, the injury seemed minor, and Calafiori was expected to be available for Italy’s next match against Israel.

However, the Italian team has made a decision regarding his involvement, and Fabrizio Romano reports that they have asked him to leave the camp and return to Arsenal.

According to the transfer insider, Italy does not want to risk playing him if he is not 100% fit.

Arsenal will likely be pleased with this decision, as their medical team will now assess him to determine whether he will be ready for the North London derby after the break.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calafiori is one of the quality stars in our group. After this international break, the football season becomes more serious, so we need him to be fit.

Italy’s decision to send him back to London is a good one and we expect him to recover well and feature in a game for us again soon.

