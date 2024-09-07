Italy manager provides injury update on Calafiori after freak incident

Riccardo Calafiori suffered a freak injury during Italy’s comeback win against France last night after Ousmane Dembélé fell on him awkwardly.

The Frenchman inadvertently landed on the Arsenal defender after a fall, which seemed to injure Calafiori, forcing him to leave the game.

This is not what Arsenal fans want to see from their new defender, who is working hard to establish himself as a key player at the club.

Calafiori joined Arsenal this summer and has seen some playing time in the few games the Gunners have played so far.

Despite being in excellent form during the win against France, Calafiori now requires special attention due to the incident on the pitch.

Italy manager Luciano Spalletti has now delivered an update on the defender’s well-being and said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘We need to assess Riccardo, but with our staff, we have a good chance to have him back with us for the next game.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

These international breaks usually involve some fitness problems, but the last thing we need now is for our players to be injured.

Hopefully, Calafiori has not suffered a serious injury that will require him to stay on the sidelines for long.

