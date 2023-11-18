Internationals roundup – Four Arsenal players on duty last night with Kiwior and Rice on fire

Today’s international round up

Arsenal fans were treated to a dominant night from our Arsenal players on international duty where we saw four of our Gooners grace the pitch to play for their countries, here’s a round up on Friday night’s action.

England faced off against Malta and left 2-0 winners after a good game by the English at Wembley stadium. Bukayo Saka started the match on the bench but was brought on in the second half and really made the game his own, assisting Harry Kane’s openng goal in the 75th minute with a perfect pass into the box to end a great team goal. Declan Rice also started on the bench but came on in the 61st minute to help see off the game, smashing a rocket into the back of the net in the 78th minute, but was later ruled offside by VAR due to Harry Kane being in an offside position. Aaron Ramsdale made the match day squad but didn’t get any minutes.

Italy faced off against North Macedonia in a seven-goal thriller that saw Italy walk away 5-2 winners. Jorginho started and played just over an hour and stayed solid in the middle of the pitch, probably wasn’t his best performance, but while on the pitch he looked to take control of the game and make some crucial tackles throughout the game. Helping his country climb to second in their group and with every chance of qualifying if they win or draw at Ukraine next week.

Poland faced off against The Czech Republic and got a hard fought 1-1 draw, where Jakub Kiwior started and played a full 90 minutes for his country, playing a vital role in Poland’s defence, Kiwior was arguably the best player on the night. Completing 50/65 passes and had 84 touches throughout the game, winning 5/5 of his ariel duels and 3/3 of his ground duels. Locking down the left side and looked impossible to get past. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to qualify for the 2024 EURO’s, falling just short by a point.

We could see the likes of William Saliba as France look to continue their dominant streak against Gibraltar, France are already safe and qualified for the 2024 Euro’s and this may be a chance for the French manager to give a few fringe players some minutes.

We could also see Kai Havertz later tonight as Germany face off against Turkey in an international friendly. Havertz hasn’t started since Julian Nagelsmann took over as the German manager and Arsenal fans will be hoping Nagelsmann will rotate the squad a bit and give Havertz some needed minutes for his country.

What’s your thoughts on the international break so far Gooners?

Daisy Mae

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…