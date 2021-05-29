Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

ITK journalist adamant that wonderkid ‘won’t be leaving’ this summer

Chris Wheatley has adamantly insisted that Arsenal defender William Saliba is not available by any means this summer.

The Gunners moved to seal the centre-back’s signature in the summer of 2019 for a substantial fee, but he is yet to be given his debut in the senior side.

Saliba was initially allowed to stay with St Etienne after an agreement was made to bring him to North London, but after a limited pre-season last summer, manager Mikel Arteta decided he wasn’t ready.

The 20 year-old was an unused substitute on two occasions, once in the League Cup and once in the Community Shield, but that is as close as he got to making his senior debut, before leaving to return to France on loan in January.

Saliba has again impressed in a key role, this time for Nice, and expectation is that he will again return to Arsenal before a decision is made on his squad position in North London.

Chris Wheatley, who regularly shares breaking news for Football.London, insists that Saliba ‘won’t be leaving’ Arsenal this summer, where he will get his opportunity under the Spanish boss.

Will Saliba quickly adapt to the vigours of the Premier League? Will David Luiz’s departure open the door for Saliba to slot straight into the first-team?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Chris Wheatley William Saliba

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. D4NN_UP says:
    May 29, 2021 at 6:30 pm

    Good news!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs