ITK journalists confirms potential exit for Arsenal’s Team of the Season entry

According to the reliable Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Roma are interested in acquiring the services of Granit Xhaka, and Arsenal are not against the idea of a potential exit.
The Italian side’s board is working with their new manager Jose Mourinho in completing the first purchase of his tenure.
La Roma tratta #Xhaka dell’Arsenal trattativa in corso e ottimismo.
Chiesti 25 milioni, si lavorerà per chiudere a meno e si sta nel frattempo trovando intesa contratto col giocatore.
Chiesto da Mourinho e primo nome “vero” di trattativa reale. @SkySport @DiMarzio
— Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) May 27, 2021
The Portuguese tactician is believed to be a huge admirer of the Swiss international, a player who has come across Mourinho’s teams several times in the past.
Arsenal are believed to be holding out for a fee of around €25 million for their midfielder, who is thought to be open to any prospect of leaving the North London outfit.
Granit Xhaka has chances to leave Arsenal this summer as Willian, Hector Bellerin and many other players. 🚨 #AFC
AS Roma are interested in signing him and have opened talks with his agents, José Mourinho wants him – also Bundesliga clubs are in the race. @DiMarzio 🔴 #Xhaka
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2021
The Athletic reported a few weeks back that the Arsenal staff are of the impression that Granit Xhaka and four other players want to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.
If any club approaches Arsenal with a right fee, Arsenal will not stand in the way of their former captain, despite him recently being included in the CIES Premier League Team of the Season.
The 28-year-old apparently wanted to leave in January 2020. But after talks with then new manager Mikel Arteta, he decided to stay put.
However, with Roma showing a strong interest, he might have played his final game for the Red and White of London.
The report further said, ‘The parties are at work trying to file the request.
‘Roma has already given the go-ahead to the negotiation and is also looking for an agreement with the player.’
Yash Bisht
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
A very good case in point.
Sometimes a squad not only needs improving quality wise, but also freshening up .
New faces, personalities and mentalities are needed in the quest to find that perfect mix (or as near as we are going to get).
It is easy to roll out the names that most people would agree to move on this summer – Bellerin, Willian are two good examples (let alone the Eddie’s, Nelson’s and AMN’s of the world).
But sometimes “surprise” names may appear under the “freshen things up” banner.
Here you move into the Laca, Auba and to a lesser degree Holding / Chambers type bracket.
As Xhaka is very much a “marmite” figure at our place, he for some might appear on their their “keep list”.
Personally I think this is the type of player / position where a new dynamic is needed, put simply “time for a change” – as long as there comes an upgrade in QUALITY with the change.
Fair play to Granit, but time to move on.
I have read many times on here how a “named manager” could come in and wring a tune out of this squad – not for me.
We have reached the ceiling with this present bunch.
I once said on here (rather crudely, and apologies for that, but it actually makes the point perfectly) “you can’t polish a turd” – and no manager out there could.
Swallow the Ex-lax.
Time overdue for 3, 4, or even 5 changes in personal.
Changes that MAKE A DIFFERENCE !
A cup or two would be a bonus, but a top four slot is the absolute aim to completely focus on given the lack of the European distraction.
All excuses off the table.
Couldn’t agree more AJ, quite a number of 1st team
players have run there Arsenal race and for the
embetterment of the club and there personal
careers it’s time to move on. The following players
IMWO should join the Swiss midfielder out of the
Emirates door this summer.
Bellerin
Holding
AMN
Nkietah
R Nelson
Wilian
Guendouzi
Torreria
*Willock, Mavro and Laca could also be moved on if
the price is right although I would keep all three
players.
If moved on for decent money Arsenal could recoup
around £120M ( hopefully more) to add to the summer
transfer kitty. Players like Bissouma, Aouar, Buendia,
Zakaria, Berge, Daka, even a Jack Grealish become
more than affordable.
Bissouma (swap Eddie N + cash)
Aarons
Buendia (swap Holding/Reiss N + cash)
P van Aanholt (FREE)
F Woodman
Even without the potential swap deals, the above
collection of talented players would set AFC back
around that £120M mark.
It won’t be easy, but Arsenal could significantly
strengthen there squad this summer without a
substantial injection of cash.
Just my worthless 2 cents as always
Not worthless at all ACE but I am surprised you included Holding in the exodus.I think he has been very solid this season.
No, not worthless at all ACE – very well made points.
Very much where I was coming from – especially like the “race being run” at our place by some of the current squad.
You got the point entirely.
We are meant to complement what we already have with new signing, which is squad dept….not weaken the team!!!
Above all Xhaka and Bissouma could form a strong partnership as elneny and partey have
Mish.
Do you think you may have missed the point ?