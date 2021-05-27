ITK journalists confirms potential exit for Arsenal’s Team of the Season entry

According to the reliable Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Roma are interested in acquiring the services of Granit Xhaka, and Arsenal are not against the idea of a potential exit.

The Italian side’s board is working with their new manager Jose Mourinho in completing the first purchase of his tenure.

La Roma tratta #Xhaka dell’Arsenal trattativa in corso e ottimismo.

Chiesti 25 milioni, si lavorerà per chiudere a meno e si sta nel frattempo trovando intesa contratto col giocatore.

Chiesto da Mourinho e primo nome “vero” di trattativa reale. @SkySport @DiMarzio — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) May 27, 2021

The Portuguese tactician is believed to be a huge admirer of the Swiss international, a player who has come across Mourinho’s teams several times in the past.

Arsenal are believed to be holding out for a fee of around €25 million for their midfielder, who is thought to be open to any prospect of leaving the North London outfit.

Granit Xhaka has chances to leave Arsenal this summer as Willian, Hector Bellerin and many other players. 🚨 #AFC AS Roma are interested in signing him and have opened talks with his agents, José Mourinho wants him – also Bundesliga clubs are in the race. @DiMarzio 🔴 #Xhaka — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2021

The Athletic reported a few weeks back that the Arsenal staff are of the impression that Granit Xhaka and four other players want to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

If any club approaches Arsenal with a right fee, Arsenal will not stand in the way of their former captain, despite him recently being included in the CIES Premier League Team of the Season.

The 28-year-old apparently wanted to leave in January 2020. But after talks with then new manager Mikel Arteta, he decided to stay put.

However, with Roma showing a strong interest, he might have played his final game for the Red and White of London.

The report further said, ‘The parties are at work trying to file the request.

‘Roma has already given the go-ahead to the negotiation and is also looking for an agreement with the player.’

Yash Bisht