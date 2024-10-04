“It’ll be very good to see him.” Arteta insists they loved Ramsdale when he was at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has paid tribute to Aaron Ramsdale, emphasising that everyone at Arsenal loved the goalkeeper during his time at the club.

Ramsdale returns to the Emirates this weekend as an opponent after his summer move to Southampton.

He was Arsenal’s first-choice keeper before last season, but everything changed following the arrival of David Raya.

The signing of the Spaniard was a controversial decision that sparked widespread criticism, with many questioning Arteta’s choice to have two top-quality goalkeepers.

However, Arteta was ultimately vindicated, with even Ramsdale acknowledging that Raya is an exceptional goalkeeper.

Ahead of their reunion at the weekend, Arteta said to Arsenal Media:

“I called him straight away when I got the news [of his transfer] and he was really happy. He is a player that we loved a lot, very charismatic and he really put his fingerprints here on the club with the way that he was. It’ll be very good to see him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is a lovable character, and we showered him with love when he was on our books. He knows this, and we wish him the best at Southampton, but we do not expect him to win tomorrow.

He will try to make it the best game of his life so far, but we have more than enough players to win the fixture for us.

