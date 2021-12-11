“It’s a big blip” Pundit admits Arsenal man’s performance is a problem

Kevin Campbell admits the lack of goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal is worrying.
The Gabon striker has been in poor form for over a year now and he doesn’t appear close to getting back to scoring anytime soon.
The club’s captain and highest earner Auba, was expected to spearhead the current rebuild, but his performance off the bench against Everton suggests he is suffering from a huge lack of confidence.
Campbell says we could brush it aside and say it is just a drop in form, but admits it is big and makes a huge difference at the club.
“I’d like to think it’s just a blip – but it’s a big blip,” he told Football Insider.
“He’s Arsenal’s best striker, but I just can’t put my finger on why it’s not happening for him in front of goal.
“He’s getting some great chances at the moment, and he’s not taking them. You can blame Arsenal’s creativity only up to a point – but it’s worrying to see him not scoring some of those easier opportunities.
“The chance against Newcastle, it was incredible to see him miss that.
“It’s a long blip – it has to end really soon or it’s going to be a real problem for Arsenal.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Aubameyang has been one of the best attackers in England until last season.
He has taken his poor form into this campaign and at 32, this suggests he is probably in decline.
Players can always return to form, but Auba isn’t getting any younger, and he is not in the same class as the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Karim Benzema, who remain very good in front of the goal.
The good thing is that the club is already planning to bolster its attack. Signing a top quality and reliable goal-scorer will help them sideline Aubameyang next season.
It’s complicated. Aubas and Lacazettes form is part of the issue for sure yet Kane has scored only one PL goal this season cf to Aubas 4 goals and they are similarly placed after appointing two new managers Nuno and now Conte. Vardy has 8 goals and Leicester have the same goal difference yet Leicester are 12th while we are 7th. Leicester has been relegated to the Conference league with Spurs meaning both clubs will have many more European games to drain them. Spurs have catch up games because of snow and covid. So many factors come into play in a season. Arsenal has a more favourable second term draw. 5 of 6 losses have been away to Everton Liverpool Man U Man C and Brentford. We should pick up 7 more points in the second term if Auba/Laca pick up form and/or we buy/loan a striker in January. Villa Tottenham Chelsea and Westham away will be tough. 6th by May has always been my prediction. 7th and a return to Europe will assure Arteta another term
Auba is finished and lacks any motivation. Motivation, to make my views plain, MUST come from the player and to blame a manager because any player has not the backbone to try his utmost is a false accusation.
We need Auba and his completely wasted huge wage out of our club. Easier said than done, I realise!