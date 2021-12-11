“It’s a big blip” Pundit admits Arsenal man’s performance is a problem

Kevin Campbell admits the lack of goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal is worrying.

The Gabon striker has been in poor form for over a year now and he doesn’t appear close to getting back to scoring anytime soon.

The club’s captain and highest earner Auba, was expected to spearhead the current rebuild, but his performance off the bench against Everton suggests he is suffering from a huge lack of confidence.

Campbell says we could brush it aside and say it is just a drop in form, but admits it is big and makes a huge difference at the club.

“I’d like to think it’s just a blip – but it’s a big blip,” he told Football Insider.

“He’s Arsenal’s best striker, but I just can’t put my finger on why it’s not happening for him in front of goal.

“He’s getting some great chances at the moment, and he’s not taking them. You can blame Arsenal’s creativity only up to a point – but it’s worrying to see him not scoring some of those easier opportunities.

“The chance against Newcastle, it was incredible to see him miss that.

“It’s a long blip – it has to end really soon or it’s going to be a real problem for Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Aubameyang has been one of the best attackers in England until last season.

He has taken his poor form into this campaign and at 32, this suggests he is probably in decline.

Players can always return to form, but Auba isn’t getting any younger, and he is not in the same class as the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Karim Benzema, who remain very good in front of the goal.

The good thing is that the club is already planning to bolster its attack. Signing a top quality and reliable goal-scorer will help them sideline Aubameyang next season.