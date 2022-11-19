It’s a bit late to be protesting about Qatar’s World Cup – We are all hypocrites

It’s too late for Arsenal fans to change Qatar’s approach to human rights by Dan Smith
In the next month there will be lots of propaganda coming out of Qatar. Plenty of claims and counter claim.
So, I thought before the World Cup kicks off this weekend, I should give you my point of view.
We have already seen how members of the Danish media were treated, challenged by security then apologised to once they realised the world had caught them out.
That will be symbolic of what the next few weeks will look like. The public told one thing but in private something different happening.
The likes of David Beckham has been criticised for endorsing Qatar as a host nation, while Robbie Williams and the Black Eye Peas will be performing at the opening/closing ceremony.
It’s unlikely that any celebrity will be using their platform to challenge the countries human rights record. That’s essentially the opposite of what they are being paid to do, and for their safety nor should they.
Easy for us far away to say we would, but how many people would generally want to debate how women and same sex couples are treated in Qatar, then step outside?
What hurts about Beckham’s role as an ambassador, is it confirms what we secretly know deep down that money talks.
Beckham’s not just an English sporting icon, he’s one of the poster boys of the whole of the UK.
He was part of the FA’s committee in 2010 dumbfounded when Sepp Blatter announced that Qatar had been chosen ahead of other bids.
On that day he was sat next to the future king and the Prime Minister.
Beckham didn’t need to be in business with Qatar to confirm the universe is corrupt.
It’s simply something we don’t want to admit to ourselves but in this instance, we can’t ignore it, we can’t cover our eyes and ears and pretend it’s not happening.
That’s what’s so absurd about this tournament.
All humans’ bad habits are on full display. The negative side of our personalities on full view.
Every nation has its own culture, and any visitor should respect those values.
For example, there’s nothing wrong with, due to religious beliefs, alcohol being unlawful.
A country shouldn’t change their principles based on football. What they should have done is not lie and pretend they could offer the West, the match day experience they are used too.
It was up to FIFA to point that out.
Charged with representing all associations, FIFA and Qatar for over a decade argued consuming alcohol wasn’t an issue. They shamefully waited 48 hours before Qatar vs Ecuador to change the rules regarding stadiums selling alcohol (once tickets and travel has been purchased).
Guess the part of the venue where they will turn the other cheek?
In the corporate section!
That tells you everything.
If both parties can change their promises on something as trivial as what you can drink, then what else will alter?
The likes of Gary Neville has been called out for his double standards, preaching why the hosts are unsuitable but then taking a pay check from the same nation.
Yet look deeper and we all hypocrites.
Simon Jordan and Have I Got News For You have all mocked the pundit for ‘selling out’.
Yet they fail to question the morality of their employers, with Talk Sport and the BBC equally getting on the same flight.
Am I wrong for disagreeing with how Qatar treat females and sexual orientation, while still watching the sport they are presenting?
That’s why it’s called sports washing.
Saudi Arabia have been doing the same with boxing and wrestling, a country with just as much questionable human rights record.
Pay millions for a product so entertaining you know will attract eyes, allowing them to present a version of the Middle East they want you to see.
If you want to look deep enough, we all do what Gary Neville is doing.
The Premier League sells TV rights to the region, essentially countries have bought clubs in the top flights, Real Madrid and Barcelona have fixtures outside of Europe.
The UK has trade deals with Saudi Arabia.
Those business relationships are not a reflection of an approval of how that nation is being run.
Jurgen Klopp said it best the other week.
While I don’t agree with everything the Liverpool manager says, especially when he’s being passive aggressive, he’s right to question those in power.
The German’s stance that a lot more high profile organisations with a lot more say could have protested about this tournament a lot sooner is hard to argue.
As soon as they won the rights to host the World Cup, Qatar’s human rights record was common knowledge.
Stories of how migrants have been treated have been told for years.
Campaigners and charities have for just as long voiced concerns over equality being an issue for fans who travel.
The FA, Harry Kane, ITV, the Royal Family, etc all could have refused England’s participation.
Big name teams or players boycotting really would have spread awareness.
After 10 years those with authority felt unwilling or unable to make that stance.
So, it’s unfair to put that on others to have that moral compass when the damage has been done.
So, whatever you see or hear in the next month, just remember it’s not the players, pundits or fan’s fault!
Someone in power could have set an example, but it was easier to turn the other cheek.
Dan
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Dan Smith it’s seems you are such a wonderful researcher thought I will not specifically comment on what you wrote in this article your are really a thoughtful person it’s always a pleasure for me and many arsenal fans in this site to always read your articles here keep it up brother and for this world cup I’ll be happily watching my fellow Africa nations play from my county kenya.
We?
I won’t be watching it so please keep your opinion to yourself
don’t see were I wrote we???
In the Qur’an (Qur’an 49:13, among other verses), God created humans from male and female, and despite the empirical differences among humans (based on race, gender, etc.), the Qur’an regards them as equals and only ranks humans based on their moral choices and piety.
Qatar is a Muslim country and should abide by their religious laws which is women have equal rights to men and women should have their own wealth and inheritance
According to Islam,God has given man this right of equality as a birthright. Therefore no man should be discriminated against on the ground of the colour of his skin, his place of birth, the race or the nation in which he was born. So non Arabs workers should be treated fairly
It appears that Qatar don’t follow all of their religious laws
Qatar is against LBGTQ and so is the bible so we can’t complain about that
Corrupt Qatar ‘BOUGHT’ the World Cup’. Luckily corrupt Russia are not there to dance with Qatar. FIFA were as corrupt as hell, awarding, for plenty of pocket dosh, the competition to Qatar. All the countries who sold their souls and voted for Qatar are know and should be dealt with. Not going to happen.
I know that the salary payment often got delayed for many months. The workers were forced to wait because:
– The employers held the workers’ passports
– They got threatened and false promises
– Their status as low-level workers made them unable to have a fair legal battle against the local company owners
I don’t know whether the employers can still held the workers’ passports or not, but there were many abuse cases towards informal workers. I’m glad the World Cup event exposed the low-level workers’ plights
Having said that, I will still watch the World Cup, because I see it from a sporting standpoint. Unlike EPL, the sportsmanship of the World Cup can’t be ruined by obscene player transfer deals
The human-rights problems had better be fought elsewhere. If the activists have enough proofs to sue Qatar and FIFA, they should do it as soon as possible
It is never late to protest about injustices. Even if we can all be hypocrites does not mean should just turn a blind eye where we can clearly see human rights being violated in a consistent basis.
I know that we as normal people were born into this money oriented Capitalistic society where big money, the rich and powerful are what is deemed as human success and moral. The more money one can make the more power, influence and worship they command. We have been brainwashed to believe that big money corporations, rich individuals, wealthy countries equals Morality. A persons Monetary / financial success is equated with them being our moral template that intelligence, rationality, critical thinking, skepticism etc should be guaged up on.
So when the likes of Qatar etc are treating our fellow humans like crap we are programmed to apply our nonchalant, cognitive dissonance / whataboutism to rationalise the whole thing. “But but look over there, what about you yourself? What about the Western world? What about the kitchen sink etc?”
Being nonchalant and spewing WHATABOUTISM when it comes to human rights makes me very nervous, uncomfortable and uneasy.. “But but what about so and so? But but what about you yourself?”
As someone that has travelled around the world ( mostly Developing world) volunteering for my believed Charities like (World Vision and NGO’s since my gap year at University, and I can’t just sit back and not say anything whenever human rights are being denied. I have seen human rights violations; (tribalistic discrimination, women cultural abuse, child Labour and abuse, sexuality violations, religious discrimination etc). And it all makes me depressed when I see it happening in the 21st century, we are nearly entering 2023 and we still have such primitive thinking..
Have to watch the world cup I just love football too much.
The employment situation struggles is real with the host nation and neighbors, hopefully it gets cleaning up after some of it coming to light.
Never again must we have a repeat, but while emptying the bathtub we must not throw the baby out with the water.