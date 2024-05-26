“It’s a dream for me,” Gabriel reacts to Arsenal fans song for him

Gabriel Magalhaes has shared his feelings about Arsenal fans singing his dedicated song.

The defender has become a hero to the Gunners, as he is now one of their best players.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in fantastic form for much of the last two seasons, and Gabriel joined them in the first summer the manager spent at the helm.

He has endured several tough times and remains one of the group’s most outstanding talents.

Arsenal fans have enjoyed his blossoming defensive partnership with William Saliba and have created a song for the Brazilian in appreciation of his contributions.

While speaking to Arsenal Media recently, he admits he loves the song, and it means so much to him.

The defender said:

“Whenever I hear my own song as well… wow, it’s incredible.

“I’m so happy about that – it’s a dream for me. I always want to thank the Gunners fans for that, because I love it. I think it was my wife who heard it first on social media. She was so happy too.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has earned most of the praise, but Gabriel has been a terrific partner for the Frenchman.

On his own, he has scored some hugely important goals for us and has hardly been found wanting in carrying out his defensive duties, so he deserves all the love he is getting.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…