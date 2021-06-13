“It’s a fantastic club, but it has slipped in recent years.” Onana told to snub Arsenal

Arsenal has been handed a blow after their summer target, Andre Onana was advised not to join them and to wait for a big club.

The Gunners have been on a steady decline over the years and they have reached a new low after finishing last season outside the European places.

The Arsenal squad needs a rebuild and they might also replace Bernd Leno as their first choice keeper.

The German has been inconsistent and they could bring Onana in as his replacement.

Onana is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe and has been on the radar of Arsenal and other top European teams.

The Gunners will get him on a cut-price deal and they look to be his only serious suitors at the moment.

However, former Inter Milan midfielder, Wesley Sneijder, has urged him to reject a move to Arsenal and wait for a top club.

The Dutchman claims that the Gunners have slipped down in recent years.

The Netherlands great told Voetbal International Live as quoted by Sun Sports: “I expect him to leave.

“I think he is a great goalkeeper. European top? Yes, certainly.

“I’d rather not see him at Arsenal. It’s a fantastic club, but it has slipped in recent years.

“I’d rather see him play at Real Madrid or FC Barcelona.”