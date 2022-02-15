It’s a fantastic week for Arsenal without kicking a ball…

If there was such a thing as a great weekend without kicking a ball, Arsenal have just had it. In fact, a fantastic week.

A period of days where if we do finish in the top 4, these are the days we look back on at the end of the season as our turning point.

While celebrations at Wolves were a little over the top, if it was the moment a young squad believed they could qualify for the Champions League, then that’s all that matters.

The Tuesday before they had watched Man United drop points as Burnley. 24 hours later, even more unexpected was Spurs’ home defeat to Southampton.

I have always doubted if the Gunners had the fire power to put a run together needed to finish in the top 4.

That was the assumption, that one of Man United, Spurs and West Ham would find consistency.

Yet if none of those three find any form then what is required to finish above them might not be as difficult as first thought.

Our victory on Thursday was our first win this year, so it would be premature to predict a sequence of wins. Yet results elsewhere have put our fate in our own hands.

United have been dropping silly points for a while – they would have banked on 6 points in their last two fixtures.

Even considering their Spursy reputation very few would have envisaged both the Saints and Wolves would win at the Lane.

The Hammers have won once in 4 Prem games.

So suddenly, despite with just one win in our last 6, the League table looks promising.

We have 3 games in hand on West Ham, only one of which we would have to win to go ahead of the Hammers.

We have 2 games in hand on Man United, who we are only a point behind.

So, it’s a case of whoever is the most consistent in the run in will be dining at the top of UEFA’s table.

All 4 are consistent at being inconsistent at the moment.

There’s constant talk at Old Trafford of players not being happy with training while Conte hasn’t changed the mentality in North London like it first seemed.

So, we should be comforted by the fact that not just are we in control of our own destiny, if we do slip up it’s not obvious that anyone is taking advantage.

I still question if Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are enough to get us to the level we want but I’m thankfully developing hope that the others are not in a position to take advantage of our flaws.

Could we be the best out of a bad bunch?

Be Kind in The Comments

Dan

WATCH – Mikel Arteta discusses the Wolves win and Arsenal’s red cards