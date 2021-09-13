“It’s a good financial model,” Arsenal praised for their transfer policy

Kieran Maguire has praised Arsenal for their investment in youngsters after they spent their transfer budget on players aged 23 and under.

The Gunners are trying to rebuild their squad after years of underachievement and they have brought in the likes of Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale to the Emirates in this transfer window.

Both players will represent great options for the club in the near future, however, they have been behind their rivals for a long time now and their fans want them back among the top four soon.

The likes of Manchester City and Chelsea spent less than Arsenal’s transfer spending on one player each and the result is obvious with Jack Grealish and Romelu Lukaku making an instant impact on their teams.

Arsenal fans will have to wait for their signings to develop before they deliver and not all of them will manage to do that.

However, financial expert, Maguire insists Arsenal has taken the right approach to rebuilding their squad.

“It’s a good financial model,” he told Football Insider.

“We have to be brutally honest and ask, how attractive is Arsenal to a player?

“Everyone acknowledges that it isn’t going to be an instant return to former glories.

“Therefore, players might see Arsenal as a gateway club. If they can do well, they can move on to bigger clubs. So there are benefits to the players.

“A galactico, why would they come to Arsenal unless they are paid a huge amount of money?

“We saw with Willian, who is a good player but had a poor season, it doesn’t always work. They have had a few turkeys recently.

“They aren’t as attractive a proposition as they were when they had Henry, Bergkamp and Viera. Those days are a distant memory.”