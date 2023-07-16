It’s a great start but Arsenal still have 3 tasks to complete in this transfer window

What a time to be a Gooner; everything seems to be falling into place for the team.
The transfer window has been kind to Mikel Arteta. He has already completed every major deal he needed to. Kai Havertz joined a few weeks ago, Timber was unveiled on Friday, and Declan Rice completed his move on Saturday.
Yet Arteta still has three tasks to complete this summer in order to move Arsenal to the next level. These are:
Make a lot of sales of peripheral squad members who are unlikely to get game time.
Sign a right-winger to deputise for Bukayo Saka so he doesn’t play every single game again for the third year running.
Sign a central midfielder to add more depth of options if Partey exits.
After spending over £200 million on Havertz, Timber, and Rice, it’s time to make some money and then hit the transfer market again. Granit Xhaka has already left for a reported fee of £21.5 million.
Players such as Folarin Balogun, Thomas Partey, Kierney Tierney, and others are expected to follow the Swiss captain out the door. If the plans to sell this star go through, a substantial sum of money can be obtained to assist Arteta in making the final two signings to crown this summer’s business.
Regarding Saka’s deputy, we recently mentioned that Ferran Torres, who has become a peripheral player at Barcelona, is a player Arteta might want. Though the Spaniard may want to stay at Barcelona, the lure of more playing time may persuade him to move to the Emirates.
If Partey leaves the central midfield, Arteta may require a suitable deputy for Declan Rice. It remains to be seen whether Romeo Lavia will still be available when Arsenal restart recruiting after the exits. Liverpool are reportedly very interested in the Southampton prodigy, but if he’s available, Edu should try to sign him. If a deal for Lavia falls through, Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga, according to rumours, may be an alternative.
Sam P
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I don’t agree we need a right winger unless we sell Reiss N. Nelson is good enough unless Saka was out for extended period, anyone better than Nelson will not be happy on the bench. Furthermore, Trossard, Jesus, ESR can play there. We need a striker before another winger IMO. Jesus is not a prolific goal scorer, nor is Nketiah, and we don’t know what we have in Balogun without trying him.
Completely agree on the rw issue- arteta just has to play Nelson and/or the others and not keep playing Saka endlessly
Not sure about the striker though – I have a feeling arteta rates balogun and will give him chances when he can. Also don’t believe we necessarily need a more prolific goalscorer as I think we have enough goals in the squad.
The most important task for Arteta in my opinion is to retain the services of Partey and Tierney.Without these two fine players our prospects of winning the EPL will diminish despite the acquisitions of Rice, Timber and Havertz.
Beat me to it Grandad. My thoughts exactly. Not a great window until we know who we have to start the season.
In other words you are simply saying that we have regressed with the signings we made, you mean to tell me that the players signed are worse than the ones who have left that contributed to our top 4
No that’s not what he’s saying, read it again!
Rice and Haverts can’t be better than Partey and Zhaka I stand to be corrected
I think he meant that if we don’t have quality substitutes we’ll be in the same situation as last year… Partey leaves, Rice (unluckily) is injured…. who would replace?
If partey leaves, which I very much doubt he will then arsenal will get a replacement for him, in fact the squad is set, our signings from now depends on who departs it’s as simple as that
Grandad
On his day and he had a lot of his days last season. TP was great for us. Problem we have is he picks up his fair share of injuries which rules him out of to many games
He also has to much baggage attached to him outside of football
He will be gone for a while in Jan for the Africa nationals Cup
Would love him to be part of this squad but things outside our control might see him have to leave
I agree with you 100%. It boggles the mind to think Arsenal are considering the sale of Partey and Tierney. For me, those sales will be stepping backward, and suggest Arsenal are already conceding the League to Man City.
This new squad – (Rice, Timber and Havertz included) will struggle to make top four without a strong, clinical striker. I hate being the skunk at the party. Just trying to be real.
We are looking to bring in a striker. It depends on outgoings.🤞
If Torres is peripheral for Barcelona why would he want to come here and be Saka’s deputy? Same situation at a different club.
Yes, I’d question the motivation of most players who’d be happy to come to be someone else’s backup. Unless they’re young and still need to build their name, or getting older and just want to contribute to a title push, I’d expect any signing to believe they have a chance to earn a spot in the starting lineup soon after signing.
It’s hard to imagine any dedicated rw joining to compete directly with saka – it wouldn’t be a fair competition due to his status at the club. Any player needs a pathway to the first team – of course they can’t all make it, but the pathway needs to be there for motivation, otherwise it’s a dead end job.
So Trossard, ESR, Nelson and Jesus can’t cover for Saka? Can even add Havertz and Martinelli to that list if moving players around. I find that very hard to believe that we need cover for Saka.
For midfield we have Rice, Partey, Havertz, ESR, Zinchenko, Azeez and Nwaneri. Not even mentioning Lokonga here
Not sure how any logical argument can be made for being short on these positions.
2 priorities is selling players and signing striker.
Why do we need a striker?
Because that’s my opinion….a dominant striker would’ve won us some of the games we drew last season. We scored a lot last season butcrelying on wings and midfielders for a lot of goals is a risky strategy.
Are you an Arsenal fan? Or else I won’t be asking such question.
My opinion is that we need a top striker now more than before, jesus is not giving us the goal enough
Please give me stat about Jesus goal contributions and a similar stat about the striker you want us to sign
We need striker yes, but where and which one do you think is better than what we have? We underrating Balogu and send him on loan to league 1 and he perform wonder, of all the striker we have which one score goals like him? To me let give the guy chance for half season if the performance is below standard then by January we can sell him.
Not with Partey leaving it isn’t.
Regardless of Partey’s future, there’s still a missing piece in the midfield, which is the number 8 role…
If Arsenal can fix that position with a world class player, then the window is complete.
A move for Musiala 🤔
Maybe outrageous but not impossible…
Rowe or Vierra as a makeweight who knows…
Or Pedro Goncalves of Sporting Lisbon.
Then we stick to our striker options Jesus and Balogun as we focus on that position next window if need be…
A deputy for Saka is not necessary personally as we have Trossard and Nelson as backup wingers, Havertz can also play there.
If partey stays, rice is ideal for the 8 role. If partey leaves, I’d rather we bought a new DM to replace him and still play rice at 8. My understanding of rice’s playing style is that it’s not unlike Kante – he can play the holding midfield role, but it doesn’t get the most out of him, and I think Partey’s close control is far superior – that aspect to TP’s game was so crucial last season (our defenders could smash passes to him but he’d always find a way to progress the play), and I think we’d see a real drop off if we tried to get rice to play the same way.
Why should Arsenal fans want Partey sold? still beats my imagination
Am in agreement with the writer except in two vital areas, but am cognizant of the fact all may not be practical to achieve in phase 4.
1) The writer may have overlooked the striker position( an out and out #9)
2) Arsenal need to resolve and come to a settled left back, am still a nervous wreck with the Ukrainian.
3) Yes another powerful midfielder is needed whether Partey stays or goes, speaking of which , unconfirmed reports states Partey has agreed a pisspot load of money with the Saudis.
We all knows if Edu gets anything near £40 million they will sell.
4) We need to slash the bloated squad and by extension reduce the wage bill.
Why haven’t we offered Pepe and Eleney to the Saudis, the fact that game time will be tight on the two?