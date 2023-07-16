It’s a great start but Arsenal still have 3 tasks to complete in this transfer window

What a time to be a Gooner; everything seems to be falling into place for the team.

The transfer window has been kind to Mikel Arteta. He has already completed every major deal he needed to. Kai Havertz joined a few weeks ago, Timber was unveiled on Friday, and Declan Rice completed his move on Saturday.

Yet Arteta still has three tasks to complete this summer in order to move Arsenal to the next level. These are:

Make a lot of sales of peripheral squad members who are unlikely to get game time.

Sign a right-winger to deputise for Bukayo Saka so he doesn’t play every single game again for the third year running.

Sign a central midfielder to add more depth of options if Partey exits.

After spending over £200 million on Havertz, Timber, and Rice, it’s time to make some money and then hit the transfer market again. Granit Xhaka has already left for a reported fee of £21.5 million.

Players such as Folarin Balogun, Thomas Partey, Kierney Tierney, and others are expected to follow the Swiss captain out the door. If the plans to sell this star go through, a substantial sum of money can be obtained to assist Arteta in making the final two signings to crown this summer’s business.

Regarding Saka’s deputy, we recently mentioned that Ferran Torres, who has become a peripheral player at Barcelona, is a player Arteta might want. Though the Spaniard may want to stay at Barcelona, the lure of more playing time may persuade him to move to the Emirates.

If Partey leaves the central midfield, Arteta may require a suitable deputy for Declan Rice. It remains to be seen whether Romeo Lavia will still be available when Arsenal restart recruiting after the exits. Liverpool are reportedly very interested in the Southampton prodigy, but if he’s available, Edu should try to sign him. If a deal for Lavia falls through, Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga, according to rumours, may be an alternative.

