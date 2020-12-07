“It’s a horrendous situation” Piers Morgan goes on the attack after latest Arsenal loss

Good Morning Britain host, Piers Morgan is one of the more well-known Gooners and he was understandably frustrated to see Arsenal get beaten yet again at the weekend.
The media personality watched on as Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham beat Arsenal in the Premier League.
It is fair to say that Arsenal has hardly provided him with much to cherish in the last couple of weeks and he was unimpressed by how Mikel Arteta went about his post-match interview.
He slammed the Spanish manager for making the loss to a rival look like the club’s best performance of the season and told him to sort out the problems because he couldn’t take it anymore.
He was then asked by co-host Susanna Reid if it was time to bring Arsene Wenger back, he answered in the negative and asked the Frenchman to also keep quiet.
The 55-year-old said as quoted by The Sun: “It’s a horrendous situation.
“Our manager was banging on like it was the best performance all year.
“Mikel (Arteta), we just got stuffed in the north London derby, mate.
“We’re 15th and two places above relegation. Sort it out, please. I can’t take any more of this.”
Co-host Reid then attempted to wind him up by responding: “Is it (Arsene) Wenger back?”
Morgan fired back: “No, he can shut up as well.
“We need to start winning, we need to start scoring goals please.
“The front four cost us £200million, and we’ve scored about two goals. Get on with it.”
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Piers Morgan advising someone to shut up. That made me chuckle.
Did I miss something? What has Monsieur Wenger been sayng that has offended Mr Morgan so much?
At least Piers is a proper Gooner wish passion for our club.
I agree Declan-He is just saying what everyone else thinks. If Arteta believes that performance was acceptable then he seriously needs to consider his options because pretty soon he will be looking for a new job. It’s the NLD. We simply do not accept being second best, snd Arteta, once again, got his line- up completely wrong.
Just what does AMN need to do to get a game in this side? Is he honestly a worst option than Xhaka? And just how much longer will MA persevere with Willian? Ok,Pepe is back soon, although that’s not guaranteed to be any better. But Nelson if nothing else would play to orders,and at least show some enthusiasm. Ax for Bellerin? Quite simply a second rate FB who has never improved and will not start now.
We can all see it. But Arteta? It seems not