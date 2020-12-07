“It’s a horrendous situation” Piers Morgan goes on the attack after latest Arsenal loss

Good Morning Britain host, Piers Morgan is one of the more well-known Gooners and he was understandably frustrated to see Arsenal get beaten yet again at the weekend.

The media personality watched on as Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham beat Arsenal in the Premier League.

It is fair to say that Arsenal has hardly provided him with much to cherish in the last couple of weeks and he was unimpressed by how Mikel Arteta went about his post-match interview.

He slammed the Spanish manager for making the loss to a rival look like the club’s best performance of the season and told him to sort out the problems because he couldn’t take it anymore.

He was then asked by co-host Susanna Reid if it was time to bring Arsene Wenger back, he answered in the negative and asked the Frenchman to also keep quiet.

The 55-year-old said as quoted by The Sun: “It’s a horrendous situation.

“Our manager was banging on like it was the best performance all year.

“Mikel (Arteta), we just got stuffed in the north London derby, mate.

“We’re 15th and two places above relegation. Sort it out, please. I can’t take any more of this.”

Co-host Reid then attempted to wind him up by responding: “Is it (Arsene) Wenger back?”

Morgan fired back: “No, he can shut up as well.

“We need to start winning, we need to start scoring goals please.

“The front four cost us £200million, and we’ve scored about two goals. Get on with it.”