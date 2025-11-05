“It’s a joy to have him” Arteta reacts to midfielder’s performance against Slavia Prague

Mikel Arteta expressed his admiration for Mikel Merino after his impressive display at the Fortuna Stadium. Arsenal produced a controlled and composed performance to beat Slavia Prague 3-0, despite being without several key attacking players. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half, while Merino struck twice after the break to secure the result. The Spaniard operated as a makeshift striker due to Viktor Gyökeres’ injury, reprising a role he had carried out effectively towards the end of last season.
Arteta praises Merino’s versatility
Some supporters expressed concern before kick off about the lack of a recognised centre forward, but Merino provided a timely reminder of his attacking instincts. Speaking after the game, Arteta highlighted the midfielder’s adaptability and influence. As cited by Arsenal, he told reporters: “It’s a joy to have him, I always say the same thing. It’s his versatility on the pitch, the things that he can do, it’s his mindset, it’s his leadership, it’s the way he is as a person. Today we are missing a lot of attacking players and we have to find different solutions. He comes in the Champions League and scores two goals.”
Focus turns to Sunderland
Merino’s performance will have helped settle some nerves ahead of the Sunderland match. The fixture is shaping up to be one of Arsenal’s toughest in their recent run, particularly with so many attackers unavailable. However, strong showings from Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Merino suggest the squad can cope until reinforcements return. A number of injured players are expected back after the international break, so the Gunners will need to draw on resilience once more this weekend.
Can we get a result against Xhaka and his Black Cats on Saturday Gooners?
Benjamin Kenneth
Out of topic but yesterday I noticed two things.Firstly, we bypassed the midfield completely in the first half, opting instead for long kicks from Raya into the final third. I wonder if that was because we were evading the Slavia Press or if it was because we were missing the build up orchestrator- Zubimendi.
Secondly, I noticed Saliba inverting into midfield on occasion, often ahead of a Timber-Gabriel-Hincapie back three. I found that interesting and I thought Saliba did fairly well in that role. But it got me wondering if that means Norgaard isn’t trusted with build up.
Its something of a joy having a trump card player (m. merino) as a feature in and amongst the front line options for arsenal. I’m already convinced we will see a lot more of him cropping up in the final third assisting or scoring for this team. Its seems he is relishing playing for this club – its high time his doubters give him his flowers after starting his career sustaing a shoulder injury [from Big Gabby] to stepping up to the frontline when called upon to do so and doing it with the appetite to win games as he does.
And its not the first time he’s brought a smile to many fans faces. I don’t think opposition clubs quite know yet what to make of this guy or how to deal with him when he’s tasked to head the gunners frontline – this must be satisfying for his gaffer. Ignore him playing and opposition will rue the outcome. Well done Merino!