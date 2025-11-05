“It’s a joy to have him” Arteta reacts to midfielder’s performance against Slavia Prague

Mikel Arteta expressed his admiration for Mikel Merino after his impressive display at the Fortuna Stadium. Arsenal produced a controlled and composed performance to beat Slavia Prague 3-0, despite being without several key attacking players. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half, while Merino struck twice after the break to secure the result. The Spaniard operated as a makeshift striker due to Viktor Gyökeres’ injury, reprising a role he had carried out effectively towards the end of last season.

Arteta praises Merino’s versatility

Some supporters expressed concern before kick off about the lack of a recognised centre forward, but Merino provided a timely reminder of his attacking instincts. Speaking after the game, Arteta highlighted the midfielder’s adaptability and influence. As cited by Arsenal, he told reporters: “It’s a joy to have him, I always say the same thing. It’s his versatility on the pitch, the things that he can do, it’s his mindset, it’s his leadership, it’s the way he is as a person. Today we are missing a lot of attacking players and we have to find different solutions. He comes in the Champions League and scores two goals.”

Focus turns to Sunderland

Merino’s performance will have helped settle some nerves ahead of the Sunderland match. The fixture is shaping up to be one of Arsenal’s toughest in their recent run, particularly with so many attackers unavailable. However, strong showings from Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Merino suggest the squad can cope until reinforcements return. A number of injured players are expected back after the international break, so the Gunners will need to draw on resilience once more this weekend.

Can we get a result against Xhaka and his Black Cats on Saturday Gooners?

Benjamin Kenneth

