“It’s a lottery.” Rice believes Arsenal gave their best in Champions League defeat

Declan Rice has reflected on Arsenal’s heartbreaking Champions League final defeat to PSG, describing the penalty shootout as a lottery after an intense and closely contested encounter.

The Gunners enjoyed an outstanding European campaign and were widely regarded as one of the strongest teams in the competition. Throughout their run to the final, Arsenal remained unbeaten in normal time, underlining the consistency and resilience they displayed against some of Europe’s elite clubs.

Despite facing defending champions PSG in the final, Arsenal made an excellent start and took an early lead through Kai Havertz. The goal gave the Gunners a significant boost and appeared to put them in a strong position on one of the biggest stages in club football.

PSG Fight Back in the Final

Following Arsenal’s opener, PSG gradually took control of large periods of the match and applied sustained pressure in search of an equaliser. Arsenal responded with a determined defensive display, frustrating the French side for much of the contest.

The Parisians eventually found a way back into the game when they were awarded a penalty, which they converted to level the score. Neither side could find a winning goal during the remainder of normal time or throughout extra time, forcing the final to be decided by a penalty shootout.

With the teams still deadlocked, the outcome came down to spot kicks. Eberechi Eze missed for Arsenal before Gabriel’s decisive penalty was sent over the crossbar, allowing PSG to secure the trophy.

Rice Reflects on Heartbreak

After the match, Rice spoke about the disappointment of losing in such circumstances while also highlighting the progress Arsenal have made as a team. Speaking as quoted by the BBC, he said:

“It’s gutting. It’s devastating to lose a Champions League final on penalties. I’m trying to take perspective on how far we’ve come as a group. Incredible season. We gave it absolutely everything and took the game to penalties. It’s a lottery, it’s football.”

The club will now look ahead to next season, aiming to build on their progress and return stronger in their pursuit of major honours.

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