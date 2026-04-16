Mikel Arteta
Arsenal News Gooner News

“It’s a massive moment” Arteta reflects on back to back Champions League semifinals

Arteta at Champions League press conference

Mikel Arteta has expressed pride in his Arsenal side after they reached the Champions League semi-final in consecutive seasons, despite encountering difficulties against Sporting Club. The achievement marks a significant milestone for the club and reflects their continued development on the European stage.

Before the tie, many expected Arsenal to progress comfortably, yet the contest proved far more challenging than anticipated. Sporting provided resilient opposition, forcing Arsenal to work hard across both legs to secure qualification. The nature of the victory underlined both the team’s determination and the areas where improvement is still required.

Continued European Progress

Since the 2023 to 2024 season, Arsenal have made steady strides in the competition. They reached the quarter final during that campaign, advanced to the semi final last season, and have now repeated the feat, with ambitions of going even further this term.

Standing between them and a place in the final is Atletico Madrid, a side renowned for their resilience in knockout football. Arsenal are aiming to reach their first Champions League final since their defeat to FC Barcelona in 2006, and there is growing belief within the squad that they can achieve that objective.

Atletico Madrid will present a formidable challenge, given their track record in high-pressure European ties. However, Arsenal’s confidence remains high as they prepare for the next stage of the competition.

Arteta Reflects on Achievement

For now, the focus is on appreciating the significance of reaching another semi-final. As reported by BBC Live, Arteta reflected on the accomplishment and the effort required to reach this stage.

He said, “It’s a massive moment. It’s the first time in our history, in 140 years that we are on back-to-back semi-finals, so to be part of those four teams is something very special. You have to earn it. You have to go through a lot of work. Gratitude to the players.”

His remarks highlight both the historical importance of the achievement and the collective effort behind it. Arsenal’s progress in Europe illustrates a team growing in maturity and competitiveness, with the potential to reach even greater heights if it can overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Arteta knows Arsenal has to improve as a team
Arsenal puts two of their strikers on the market
Pundit says teams are now defending “quite well” against Arsenal
Posted by

Tags Mikel Arteta

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors