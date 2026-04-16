“It’s a massive moment” Arteta reflects on back to back Champions League semifinals

Mikel Arteta has expressed pride in his Arsenal side after they reached the Champions League semi-final in consecutive seasons, despite encountering difficulties against Sporting Club. The achievement marks a significant milestone for the club and reflects their continued development on the European stage.

Before the tie, many expected Arsenal to progress comfortably, yet the contest proved far more challenging than anticipated. Sporting provided resilient opposition, forcing Arsenal to work hard across both legs to secure qualification. The nature of the victory underlined both the team’s determination and the areas where improvement is still required.

Continued European Progress

Since the 2023 to 2024 season, Arsenal have made steady strides in the competition. They reached the quarter final during that campaign, advanced to the semi final last season, and have now repeated the feat, with ambitions of going even further this term.

Standing between them and a place in the final is Atletico Madrid, a side renowned for their resilience in knockout football. Arsenal are aiming to reach their first Champions League final since their defeat to FC Barcelona in 2006, and there is growing belief within the squad that they can achieve that objective.

Atletico Madrid will present a formidable challenge, given their track record in high-pressure European ties. However, Arsenal’s confidence remains high as they prepare for the next stage of the competition.

Arteta Reflects on Achievement

For now, the focus is on appreciating the significance of reaching another semi-final. As reported by BBC Live, Arteta reflected on the accomplishment and the effort required to reach this stage.

He said, “It’s a massive moment. It’s the first time in our history, in 140 years that we are on back-to-back semi-finals, so to be part of those four teams is something very special. You have to earn it. You have to go through a lot of work. Gratitude to the players.”

His remarks highlight both the historical importance of the achievement and the collective effort behind it. Arsenal’s progress in Europe illustrates a team growing in maturity and competitiveness, with the potential to reach even greater heights if it can overcome the challenges that lie ahead.