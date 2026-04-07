“It’s a massive opportunity” David Raya wants Arsenal to end this season well

David Raya has acknowledged that Arsenal are entering a crucial stage of the season amid a dip in form, urging his teammates to embrace the moment and enjoy the experience while it lasts. The Gunners had been widely tipped to achieve a remarkable quadruple this term, and as recently as the final weeks of last month, that ambition still appeared within reach.

However, recent results have significantly altered the outlook. Arsenal suffered defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final and were subsequently eliminated from the FA Cup at the quarterfinal stage by Southampton. These setbacks have raised concerns that the season could end in disappointment, despite the promise shown earlier in the campaign.

Raya Calls for Focus and Positivity

Despite these challenges, Arsenal still have opportunities to secure major honours, with both the Champions League and the Premier League titles remaining within reach. With several important fixtures still to be played, the team must remain focused and maintain belief in their ability to compete at the highest level.

Speaking about the current situation, Raya emphasised the importance of mentality and unity within the squad. As reported by Arsenal Media, he said, “I think we just have to focus on ourselves, enjoy every day, training and playing together, it’s a massive opportunity. We are in a really, really good position, especially in the Premier League, and obviously we have an opportunity tonight to win, and then we’ll see what happens. But the most important thing is to enjoy being together and enjoy being out there playing football because if you don’t enjoy it, it’s not worth it.” His remarks highlight the need for a positive approach during a demanding period.

Embracing the Final Stretch

The remaining weeks of the season are unlikely to be straightforward, but teams aiming for success must rise to such challenges. Arsenal will need to combine resilience with enjoyment of the game if they are to achieve their objectives. Maintaining the right balance between focus and confidence could prove decisive as they look to finish the campaign strongly and compete for the trophies still within their reach.