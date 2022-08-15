“It’s a matter of time,” Pundit says Arsenal man will be back in the starting XI soon

Alan Hutton believes it is simply a matter of time before Kieran Tierney becomes a regular at Arsenal again.

The left-back has been replaced in the starting XI in the last two games by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Arsenal added the Ukrainian to their squad in the transfer window because Tierney gets injured too often, and Nuno Tavares is not good enough.

The Premier League winner has been fantastic in his last two games for the club, and it seems he would keep playing ahead of Tierney, at least for now.

But former Villa man, Hutton, believes the Scotsman is too good for the bench, and Zinchenko’s versatility means they could both be in the same team.

He tells Football Insider:

“Obviously, we know he’s had his injury problems. I think it will be a matter of time before he comes in. I think he’s too good not to. Zinchenko is a terrific player as well and he’s versatile which I think helps Arteta and Kieran Tierney. Again, it’s a matter of time before he comes in because I think he’s better [than Zinchenko].”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney has remained one of our best players over the years, and he is still one man we cannot do without.

The competition from Zinchenko is good, and it will help us get the best from both players.

