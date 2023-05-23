“It’s a mentality thing” Gary Neville explains the hard job Mikel Arteta needs to do

Gary Neville believes Arsenal still do not have the mentality to become champions because of their terrible performances towards the end of most seasons.

Mikel Arteta’s side was close to winning the Premier League this season, but they missed out on the top spot after a terrible set of performances in their final games of this campaign.

The title run-in is an important time of the season for clubs looking to win the league or qualify to play in the Champions League.

This is the ideal time to not drop any points, but it was much different for Arsenal, who dropped points to the likes of West Ham, Southampton and Brighton to fall from the top of the league standings.

Neville insists they must defeat that mindset which cripples them at the end of campaigns to win any trophy.

He said via The Dailly Mail:

‘Arsenal have the lowest collection of points of any team in Premier League history in the last ten games that they have finished in the top three.

‘It just tells you what Mikel Arteta is going to have to shift. It’s a mentality thing in the final part of the season, it’s an experience thing that in the last two seasons in the real two moments, they’ve not been able to handle that in the last ten games of both seasons.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our run-ins in the last few seasons have simply been terrible and truly will not help us if we do not get better during the important stage of the season.

