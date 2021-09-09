“It’s a mistake, of course it is” Campbell concedes Arsenal has made another bad transfer decision

Kevin Campbell has become the latest pundit to fault Arsenal’s decision to turn down offers for Eddie Nketiah in the last transfer window because it isn’t up to the £20million valuation they placed on him.

Brighton and Crystal Palace were keen to add him to their squad in the summer transfer window.

Palace, now managed by former Gunner, Patrick Vieira reportedly wanted to sign him for £10million, but Arsenal refused.

The Eagles have since added Odsonne Edouard to their youthful squad and Nketiah is now set to leave Arsenal for free next summer.

The Sun claims he intends to speak to foreign clubs in the January transfer window and he could sign a pre-contract with one of them, effectively ending Arsenal’s chance of making any money from his sale.

The decision not to accept Palace’s offer for his signature is baffling and Campbell believes they got it wrong with that action.

When asked by Football Insider if Arsenal’s valuation was mistaken, Campbell said: “It’s a mistake, of course it is.

“It has happened so many times at Arsenal though. The worst thing is, I am not surprised.

“Nketiah is going to run his contract down, [Alexandre] Lacazette is going to run his contract down and they won’t be the last.

“The club will have a valuation for Nketiah and if other clubs don’t meet it they won’t sell but at the end of the day they are the only ones losing out.

Swallow your pride and get the deal done. What is wrong with them? They keep shooting themselves in the foot.

“Nketiah is not going to play this season so let him go. It doesn’t make sense but it doesn’t surprised me.”