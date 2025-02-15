“It’s a nice problem” Martin Keown wonders where Nwaneri will play long-term

Ethan Nwaneri has seamlessly slotted into the Arsenal right wing in the absence of Bukayo Saka, giving the Gunners a dependable option as they wait for their injured star to return.

For several seasons, Saka has been Arsenal’s talisman, delivering match-winning performances and consistently proving why he is one of the best wingers in the Premier League. His absence was expected to cause significant problems for Mikel Arteta’s team, but Nwaneri’s emergence has softened that blow.

The similarities between the two are striking. Both were nurtured at Arsenal’s Hale End academy, both are left-footed wingers who excel on the right flank, and both have an innate ability to create and score goals. While Arsenal knew Nwaneri was a talented prospect, they may not have realised they already had a natural successor to Saka within their ranks.

Nwaneri has been a revelation since stepping into the first team, showing a level of confidence and composure beyond his years. His technical ability, dribbling, and decision-making have drawn widespread praise, and he has quickly established himself as a key player. His performances have ensured that Arsenal have not missed Saka as much as they might have feared.

However, Saka is expected to return soon, and that presents Arteta with a welcome dilemma. It would be harsh to immediately bench Nwaneri after his brilliant displays, yet dropping Saka is unthinkable given his importance to the team. This situation may force Arteta to find a new role for Nwaneri, either by rotating the two players more frequently or by adjusting his tactical setup to accommodate both in the starting XI.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown is fascinated by how Arteta will handle this situation, but he believes this is the kind of problem every manager dreams of having. Speaking on the BBC, he said:

“Where will he end up playing? It’s a nice problem when Bukayo Saka gets back fit.

“He was immense, coming back off the line, stepping in. He looks so assured, his decision-making is different class.”

Nwaneri has shown he belongs at this level, and his performances make a strong case for continued involvement. Whether as a regular starter or an impact substitute, he has proven he deserves to keep playing and developing within this Arsenal team.