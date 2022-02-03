‘It’s a profile that interests us’ Club president confirms interest in Arsenal man

Alexandre Lacazette has been linked with a return to his former club, Olympique Lyon in the summer.

The attacker would be a free agent then unless he agrees to a new deal with Arsenal.

With Mikel Arteta refreshing the squad he inherited at the Emirates, he is more likely to leave the club at the end of this campaign.

This has opened the door for him to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with another club.

Lyon’s president Jean-Michel Aulas has now confirmed that his team is in the running to sign their former player.

If the 30-year-old reaches an agreement with them, he would make an emotional return to the side that groomed him.

Aulas said at the unveiling of Tottenham flop, Tanguy Ndombele, as quoted by The Metro: ‘It’s Lacazette, he interests us because he marked this club.

‘It’s a profile that interests us and we have always been in contact with him.

‘This is part of the guiding ideas brought by (new sporting director) Bruno Cheyrou. In our context, yes he (Lacazette) is more accessible than Benzema.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette has served us as well as he could, but he is not good enough to earn a new deal at the club.

We have been adding much younger players to our squad recently, and we will get a chance to add some to our attack at the end of this season.