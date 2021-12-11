“It’s a recipe for some level of success” Arsenal reporter has his say following Saints win

Arsenal secured a much needed 3-0 win against Southampton and CBS Sports’ correspondent James Benge believes it is a sign of something good coming.

The Gunners had lost two consecutive matches against Manchester United and Everton, and fans had been hopeful they would return to winning ways against the Saints.

They did that even though Mikel Arteta opted not to use Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for disciplinary reasons.

In his absence, the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Alexandre Lacazette proved their worth.

The win takes the Gunners closer to the top four spots again, a position fans want the team to be in at the end of this season, and Benge says it seems good things are coming.

He tweeted: “It got good. Arsenal a point off fourth and doing their job against the bottom third of the league. It’s a recipe for some level of success but very hard to be sure what just yet.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This win is hugely important for the club, and several players proved their worth in the fixture.

Arteta will be pleased by how his team performed. They need to get some consistency now.

Our next game is against West Ham next week and that match would go a long way in determining how prepared we are for a top-four spot.

