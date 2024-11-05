It’s a shame Edu is leaving before fulfilling his promises to Arsenal fans

The news that Edu has left Arsenal has divided our fanbase in terms of the consequences for the team in the short and long term.
Unless he had something big lined up for January’s Transfer Window (and his employers would at this point be aware) the 46-year old’s impact wouldn’t have been felt till the summer.
His replacement will simply continue negotiating and drawing up a short list for the summer window. There’s nothing the Brazilian can do at this point to rescue our campaign and unfortunately his legacy may be judged by his last piece of business.
There will be some Gooners who will see it fitting that the last deal he sanctioned was a loan for Sterling. Because in his time as Sporting Director often the priority seemed to be slashing the wage bill, so the irony won’t be lost on some that when desperate for a striker, the best we could do is a player Chelsea were not even going to register in their squad.
When I think of Edu, my respect for him comes from his days on the pitch, his body of work two Prems and three FA Cups.
Outside of the romance of having proper Arsenal people involved in the running of the club, I don’t think our policy for buying or selling players will charge. It’s still the Kroenke Family who set the business plan.
The most ambitious person could be employed. But ultimately, it’s our owners who dictate how much is spent and what the priority is.
What our former midfielder did do was talk a good game. Fortunate to have met him, like Arteta he knows how and when to use buzz words to appease customers.
Wherever he truly believed he could help return us to levels not seen since he was a player is debatable. He acted like he did though.
Many liked the romantic idea of an Invincible sitting Arteta, BFG and Josh Kroenke down and making an action plan of how to improve all aspects of the club. Ultimately, he failed to follow through on the promises made.
While Arsenal is in a better position when he arrived, if you said when Mr. Wenger left that two top 4 positions in 6 years would be seen as progress few would have believed you.
From a PR standpoint he’s done a great job of manipulating the narrative that his return to North London has been a success.
Even in his farewell statement he described as being part of ” something so special in the club’s history ‘.
In reality this won’t be remembered as a special period in our history. Our manager should listen to that. A portion of our supporters have acted like we are something we are not. Very few times will you find some fans who have been less humbled by a club who done so little.
Edu though can claim to leave the job in a better state than what he inherited. His time at the Emirates however will be remembered as ‘what if’ and a sense of unfulfillment.
Once a Gooner though always a Gooner
Good luck Edu.
Dan
The key question which hasn’t been answered yet is obviously “Why?”. It looks like there’s been some sort of major disagreement between Edu and other board members (owners or not) and the owners didn’t back Edu.
If so, that’s serious as the strategy that Edu has been following which, presumably, he and the rest were at least reasonably happy with, isn’t the direction that the board/owners want to follow in the future. What the direction remains to be seen.
More money elsewhere
We don’t know that for sure. The reports to date suggest a major disagreement about policy.
Exactly Dan, head of the Marinakis operation and tripling his £2m a year wages.
He got offered 3x as much money, pretty simple decision to make.
@Liam
Now the question is, do we call him a”traitor”just as we’ve done to those players who left us for a bigger payday, when we needed them most? Jus askin…🤔
Just read that Isak wants out of Newcastle for a team playing Champions League and that Newcastle want to sign Gabriel Jesus.
If Edu can organise trading those two then that would be an awesome parting gift. I reckon Isak would score a truck-load of goals at Arsenal.
We can get Isak if we are prepared to pay the price. I am a fan of Isak but he will be very expensive.
I expect the reasons behind it will come clear eventually. I suspect that his role has become limited with no path beyond his current role, and maybe he simply has bigger ambitions. With Garlick and Lewis in the mix he may have felt the future was a tad stifled. Whatever, I am not so concerned by him leaving as I am by who takes over his role. It’s an important one in today’s football structure. All that said, I would not give him more than 7 out of 10 for the business he has done.
Yes, it’s a vital position in the modern game so a top-quality replacement is needed, and Sporting Directors of that calibre are few and far between. Even fewer probably as I imagine Arsenal will want someone in quickly with the January window approaching.
Interesting times ahead.
Although Arsenal got some good players with Edu at the helm, I think overall arsenal’s transfer windows under him were underwhelming to be honest.
And with the last bit of business that he did in the last transfer window being to get Sterling on loan, I for one am not sorry to see the back of him.
That said, I give him the respect he deserves as a player for us.