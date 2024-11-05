It’s a shame Edu is leaving before fulfilling his promises to Arsenal fans

The news that Edu has left Arsenal has divided our fanbase in terms of the consequences for the team in the short and long term.

Unless he had something big lined up for January’s Transfer Window (and his employers would at this point be aware) the 46-year old’s impact wouldn’t have been felt till the summer.

His replacement will simply continue negotiating and drawing up a short list for the summer window. There’s nothing the Brazilian can do at this point to rescue our campaign and unfortunately his legacy may be judged by his last piece of business.

There will be some Gooners who will see it fitting that the last deal he sanctioned was a loan for Sterling. Because in his time as Sporting Director often the priority seemed to be slashing the wage bill, so the irony won’t be lost on some that when desperate for a striker, the best we could do is a player Chelsea were not even going to register in their squad.

When I think of Edu, my respect for him comes from his days on the pitch, his body of work two Prems and three FA Cups.

Outside of the romance of having proper Arsenal people involved in the running of the club, I don’t think our policy for buying or selling players will charge. It’s still the Kroenke Family who set the business plan.

The most ambitious person could be employed. But ultimately, it’s our owners who dictate how much is spent and what the priority is.

What our former midfielder did do was talk a good game. Fortunate to have met him, like Arteta he knows how and when to use buzz words to appease customers.

Wherever he truly believed he could help return us to levels not seen since he was a player is debatable. He acted like he did though.

Many liked the romantic idea of an Invincible sitting Arteta, BFG and Josh Kroenke down and making an action plan of how to improve all aspects of the club. Ultimately, he failed to follow through on the promises made.

While Arsenal is in a better position when he arrived, if you said when Mr. Wenger left that two top 4 positions in 6 years would be seen as progress few would have believed you.

From a PR standpoint he’s done a great job of manipulating the narrative that his return to North London has been a success.

Even in his farewell statement he described as being part of ” something so special in the club’s history ‘.

In reality this won’t be remembered as a special period in our history. Our manager should listen to that. A portion of our supporters have acted like we are something we are not. Very few times will you find some fans who have been less humbled by a club who done so little.

Edu though can claim to leave the job in a better state than what he inherited. His time at the Emirates however will be remembered as ‘what if’ and a sense of unfulfillment.

Once a Gooner though always a Gooner

Good luck Edu.

Dan

