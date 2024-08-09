“It’s a very nice step for her” Vivianne Miedema on Van Domselaar’s move to Arsenal Women

Last week, Arsenal announced that they had completed a deal to sign Van Domselaar from Aston Villa women. Former Gunner Vivianne Miedema has reacted to her compatriot, Daphne van Domselaar, joining Arsenal Women.

First training session with the squad: ✅ pic.twitter.com/F5u1WxC2yY — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) August 6, 2024

Various claims have surfaced regarding the transfer, with Miedema being the latest to comment. The Dutch goal-scoring machine, who’s now a Manchester City star after she left Arsenal as a free agent, after the expiry of her contract, has revealed that Van Domselaar asked her about Arsenal and disclosed that she believes that’s the best decision for her.

Miedema said, “Daphne van Domselaar had casually asked me about Arsenal. It’s a very nice step for her, and hopefully she gets fit soon.”

It will be amusing for fans to hear one of their own make such comments since, in 2022, Van Domselaar proclaimed her love for Manchester City!

That being said, I hope she can soar at the Emirates Stadium and prove to most Gooners that they were correct in having high expectations for her arrival. After suffering a season-ending hip injury last summer, it is fair for Miedema to hopes that she recovers quickly. We hope she does find her fitness in the next few weeks, as we expect her to play a significant role in Arsenal’s bid for the 2024–25 WSL title and Champions League football this season.

How do you think Arsenal’s goalkeeper situation will play out this season, with Daphne versus Manu Zinsberger? Arsenal definately need to keep more clean sheets next season!

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

