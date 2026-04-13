“It’s a very strong desire” Jesus keeps flirting with return to Brazil

Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a potential summer departure from Arsenal, with the Brazilian forward continuing to hint at a future return to his boyhood club, Palmeiras. Speculation surrounding his future has intensified as the season progresses, particularly with suggestions that the Gunners could consider offloading him at the end of the campaign.

It is widely understood that if Jesus does return to Brazil, Palmeiras would be his preferred destination. The club played a crucial role in his development before he moved to Europe, and the emotional connection remains strong. As Arsenal assess their squad ahead of the next transfer window, uncertainty over his long-term role has only fuelled further discussion about his next move.

Jesus Speaks About Future Plans

Despite the ongoing speculation, Jesus has made it clear that his immediate focus remains on his responsibilities at Arsenal. However, he has openly acknowledged his ambition to return to Palmeiras at some point in his career.

As reported by Globo, he said, “My main focus today is still Arsenal, to make things happen here, to help in the way the coach needs. Then, obviously, when the season ends, we start to think.

“My desire is to return to Palmeiras one day and win more titles. I’ve already felt what it’s like to win there. That’s still in me, it’s a very strong desire.”

Decision Looms Over Next Move

Many expect Jesus to continue playing in Europe for at least a few more seasons, given his age and experience at the highest level. Nevertheless, football careers are often shaped by changing circumstances, and a return to Brazil cannot be ruled out entirely.

Ultimately, the decision will depend on Arsenal’s plans and the player’s own priorities once the season concludes. Should it become evident that he is no longer central to the club’s ambitions, Jesus may choose to embrace a new challenge, potentially fulfilling his long-held ambition of returning to Palmeiras.