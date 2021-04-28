“It’s about how it will be re-invested” Ornstein tips Arsenal to raise good money from sales

David Ornstein says Arsenal has the potential to raise more money than any other team in the next transfer window.

The Gunners have plans to offload several of their current stars as they continue to rebuild their squad under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard was backed heavily in the last two transfer windows and will still be supported when it opens again.

Despite signing the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes in the last summer transfer window, Arteta’s team has spent much of this season in mid-table.

That means they will miss out on European football through the league standings, but they can play in the Champions League next season if they win the Europa League.

Regardless of how this season ends, they will want to strengthen their squad and Ornstein says they should make good money from selling unwanted players.

This money would help them land their own transfer targets, but he doesn’t know who they would buy.

Speaking on the Ornstein & Chapman Podcast, he said: “They have the opportunity to raise quite a lot of money if you think of the players who have been linked with moves away. The likes of Hector Bellerin, Torreira, Guendouzi, Reiss Nelson the rumours around Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette.

“People have suggested to me that Arsenal have the potential to raise more money this summer than most clubs, then it’s about how it will be re-invested. Are they going to recruit a centre-back? Backup at full-back, maybe a midfielder or a striker if one leaves.”