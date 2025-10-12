“It’s about psychology” Slegers turns to Tennis star to end Arsenal Women’s slump

Ahead of today’s must-win clash against Brighton, Renée Slegers revealed in her Friday Arsenal press conference that she has been showing her Arsenal Women side an inspirational clip of a tennis legend.

The Gunners are winless in their last four matches in all competitions, their joint-longest run without victory in the WSL era. Two consecutive defeats have raised concerns, with defensive lapses and an inability to hold on to leads proving costly.

Federer’s mindset as motivation

Asked how she is addressing the team’s recent errors, the Dutch coach explained:

“It’s not only about football. A piece of it is about psychology as well, how we stay in games and react to moments. I looked at a really inspirational video of Roger Federer, what he did as a tennis player to go from point to point. That’s all we’re looking at and we do that together as a group.”

Slegers added that Federer’s ability to refocus after each point struck a chord:

“He talks about winning around 54 per cent of his points in his career, yet he’s one of the greatest ever. It shows how he comes back after each point and performs when it matters most. That was good inspiration for us.”

Perspective and resilience

The Arsenal boss continued:

“I want to put things into perspective and look wider, to get inspiration from other athletes and teams. Everyone goes through difficult periods; it’s about how you come back. That’s why we spoke about Federer this morning.”

We will soon see if the tennis legend’s mindset helps inspire a response. Arsenal Women host Brighton this afternoon, aiming for their first win since the 5-1 victory over West Ham a month ago. A return to discipline and composure could finally end their frustrating drought.

After becoming the Champions of Europe in May 2025, Arsenal Women have ambitions to win the WSL ahead of Chelsea who are six-time consecutive winners of the WSL title. However, their recent poor form does not bode well for their title aspirations.

Hopefully we will see a turnaround for our Gunners with a win against Brighton this afternoon!

COYG!

Benjamin Kenneth

