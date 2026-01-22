‘It’s about winning it.’ Thierry Henry not getting carried away by Arsenal’s UCL form

Arsenal have been in outstanding form in the Champions League this season, and there is a growing belief within the club that the Gunners can finish the campaign as champions. Their performances have been assured and consistent, but history shows that early dominance does not always guarantee success when the competition reaches its decisive stages.

Lessons from recent Champions League history

Last season offered a clear reminder of how unpredictable the tournament can be. Liverpool were in exceptional form during the league phase and, like Arsenal now, secured qualification for the round of 16 after winning their first seven matches. Despite that momentum, they were eliminated in their opening knockout fixture by Paris Saint-Germain, who went on to win the competition after a disappointing league phase.

That example underlines how little earlier results can matter once the knockout rounds begin. Arsenal’s impressive run over recent weeks has placed them among the favourites, but it should not lead to complacency. The Champions League demands sustained excellence, and even the strongest teams can be punished if focus drops at the wrong moment.

For Arsenal, the task is clear. They must approach each knockout tie with the same intensity and discipline that has defined their league phase. Only by continuing to win when the pressure is highest can they realistically fulfil their ambition of lifting the trophy.

Henry warning and focus on the prize

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has taken pleasure in watching the team progress one game at a time, but he has stressed that performances alone are meaningless without ultimate success. Speaking via the Metro, he was clear about where the emphasis must lie.

He said, ‘It’s about winning it. That’s all it is, nothing else.

‘It’s about winning it. Paris Saint-Germain were not in that [top eight] last year. That’s a fact, Paris Saint-Germain were not in that [top eight] last year.’

Henry’s message is a timely one. Arsenal should be encouraged by their form, but not distracted by it. The coming phase of the competition will demand resilience, maturity and consistency. How they respond to that challenge will determine whether this promising campaign ends in disappointment or delivers the prize they are chasing.