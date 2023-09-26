Its all gone crazy with a huge overreaction to NLD draw

You might have thought that Tottenham beat Arsenal 5-0 at the Emirates on Sunday, judging by some of the reactions to the 2-2 draw.

Pundits and journalists have had a field day, and it is not just confined to them either, a good number of Arsenal fans have also undergone a serious bout of overreaction.

We can forget about Tottenham fans, they were always going to go overboard, and they have not disappointed. But fair play to them, that is their level – grabbing an unexpected draw. Our level, being so much higher, has brought about much soul-searching.

But is that really necessary?

It was a bad day at the office, simple as that. On another day, things could easily have been so much different if Gabriel Jesus had converted his chance. But such is football, these things happen.

Before the game, we all expected a comfortable win and that we would be challenging Man City for the title. Now, after a draw, some are saying the title race is over and that half the team is not good enough. They say we need to sign this player and that player, and Mikel Arteta needs to do this, that, and everything else.

This is football for you, overreactions are part and parcel of the game. But it just seems that this time, it has all gone a little bit crazy.

We were not outplayed, we missed opportunities to put the game to bed early on. Arteta made some errors, some players had an off day, there were injuries, etc. As I have already said, it was simply a bad day at the office.

Watch how reactions change once we win our next game because, as sure as night follows day, opinions will change, and all of a sudden, we will be City’s nearest challengers once again.

People need to step back and calm down, our season is still very much alive, we have a top manager and a good strong squad capable of achieving something special this season.

