Maitland-Niles says I just want “to show the world how good I am,’

It delights Ainsley Maitland-Niles to have earned a loan move away from Arsenal to West Brom as he gets set to play regular football.

He fell down the pecking order at the Emirates and needed to leave the Gunners to play more often.

After earning an England call up at the start of the season, he is keen to be on the plane when the Three Lions travel for the Euros in the summer.

He wouldn’t achieve that if he doesn’t play regularly, and has sought to fix that now.

The midfielder was played rarely and out of position at Arsenal, but now he should be considered one of the first names on the team sheet at the Hawthorns in his preferred midfield role.

He was speaking after his move to Sam Allardyce’s side and reiterated that he is delighted to be at the club because all he ever wants to do is to play regular league football.

He is also hopeful that he will help the Baggies win their fight against relegation.

‘It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to play regularly in the Premier League. It’s all I’ve ever wanted, to show the world how good I am,’ Maitland-Niles told West Brom’s official website as quoted by the Metro.

‘I want to say a huge thank you to all the West Bromwich Albion fans. They’ve sent me lots of messages on social media. I’m proud to be a member of the club and I want to kick on from here.

‘Their messages give me the energy and the drive to keep on going every single day.

‘We’re in a tough situation at the moment. I wanted to be a part of the fight. I wanted to grit my teeth and get down and dirty and see I come out of it. I want to come out on top of it and I want the club to come out on top of it.

‘Hopefully I’m a player who can help this club survive in the Premier League.’