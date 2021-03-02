“It’s almost another project which we haven’t got time for now” Adams ranting again

Tony Adams has doubled down on his criticism of the signing of Martin Odegaard in the last transfer window.

The Gunners landed the Norwegian on loan from Real Madrid as they looked for reinforcements in midfield.

Not everyone thought they made the right decision to have signed him especially as Emile Smith Rowe was doing very well.

Adams said previously that he had reservations about the transfer, but he has now revealed that signing him was done at the wrong time.

He called the midfielder’s arrival a “project” and said the Gunners simply didn’t have the time for a new one at the moment.

He says Arsenal should be focused on winning games now and need only players that are prepared to help them achieve that.

However, Odegaard has shown that he is not ready to contribute towards that, at least in the present.

“Odegaard, I wouldn’t (start) because it’s almost another project which we haven’t got time for now. There’s no time to lose,” Adams said as quoted by Mirror Sport.

“We have to win games of football and he’s not ready yet, he’s demonstrated that.

“There’s a player there, somewhere, underneath all that, he’s got flashes of real quality. But Smith Rowe now was ready to burst into that position. I’d simply put him back in that position.”

Mikel Arteta remains confident in the Norwegian and fans can only pray that he repays such blind faith.