“It’s almost another project which we haven’t got time for now” Adams ranting again

Tony Adams has doubled down on his criticism of the signing of Martin Odegaard in the last transfer window.
The Gunners landed the Norwegian on loan from Real Madrid as they looked for reinforcements in midfield.
Not everyone thought they made the right decision to have signed him especially as Emile Smith Rowe was doing very well.
Adams said previously that he had reservations about the transfer, but he has now revealed that signing him was done at the wrong time.
He called the midfielder’s arrival a “project” and said the Gunners simply didn’t have the time for a new one at the moment.
He says Arsenal should be focused on winning games now and need only players that are prepared to help them achieve that.
However, Odegaard has shown that he is not ready to contribute towards that, at least in the present.
“Odegaard, I wouldn’t (start) because it’s almost another project which we haven’t got time for now. There’s no time to lose,” Adams said as quoted by Mirror Sport.
“We have to win games of football and he’s not ready yet, he’s demonstrated that.
“There’s a player there, somewhere, underneath all that, he’s got flashes of real quality. But Smith Rowe now was ready to burst into that position. I’d simply put him back in that position.”
Mikel Arteta remains confident in the Norwegian and fans can only pray that he repays such blind faith.
I think he’s contributed well, he’s got great ball control and is more progressive than ceballos, and will get better as the season goes on, and was a perfect sub for Emile in the last game.
Seems an odd time for TA and the Mirror to come out with this after Ødegaard had a decent game at the weekend and is likely to be covering for the injured ESR in the next few games.
Exactly, it shows clear as day why the signing was necessary.
To be honest. I didnt see the point of this loan either. But after seeing ESR get injured I think it could be the right call. Now I dont beleive MAs plan was to rotate ESR and odegard but if he is sensible that is what he will do. ESR is better than odegard IMO and is wasted in LM.
But to let the two boys fight it out in CAM is a great idea.
Cebellos should clear off though
I don’t think it does ESR any harm to play out wide for a bit (and I think he’s capable of doing very well there) although I agree I’d prefer if Odegaard was the one who was shifted wide.
I think that the club was correct to bring him as cover for ESR and the possibility of him getting injured