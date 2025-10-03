“It’s almost like…”: Ex-Gunner baffled by silence over Arsenal’s secret weapon

Rivals should be looking at Arsenal’s defence and turning green with envy.

Their defensive play has reached a new level this season.

Summer reinforcements make the difference

Already solid, Mikel Arteta still chose to reinforce it, bringing in two top-tier defenders, Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapié, both capable of operating as centre-backs or full-backs. Mosquera slots in on the right, Hincapié on the left.

Add last season’s Bournemouth number one, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and it was clear Arsenal’s back line was only going to get stronger.

And it has.

Conceding just three goals in nine games is outrageously good.

Even with rotation, Arsenal’s defensive structure has held firm. Arteta has not shied away from bold calls, swapping out William Saliba for Mosquera, and favouring Riccardo Calafiori over Myles Lewis-Skelly, who lit up last season. Yet, for all the tactical bravery, the brilliance of Arsenal’s defence has not been talked about nearly enough.

Ex-Gunner praises Arsenal’s back line

Well, former Gunner Matt Upson and Mark Chapman have finally addressed the lack of noise.

“Their defensive stability is not, whilst it was talked about a lot last year, has not been mentioned that much,” Chapman said on the BBC Football Daily podcast.

“I mean, they’ve only conceded three in all competitions now this season.”

To which Upson replied:

“It’s almost like it’s a given – and it isn’t.

“I agree, I think it takes a lot of work. I think the players are really stepping up, as we know they can.”

Few teams defend like Arsenal. That alone is a glowing tribute to the job this back line consistently delivers, week after week.

Defensive solidity lays the foundation for glory. As Sir Alex Ferguson famously said: “Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles.”

Now it is down to Viktor Gyökeres and his attacking teammates to rise to the occasion and turn those clean sheets into wins because this Arsenal defence is built to win titles.

