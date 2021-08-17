It’s amazing how badly a multi-million brand like Arsenal is managed

Arsenal show clear lack of a plan for the season. by Konstantin Mitov
Well ladies and gentlemen, too often I hear “wait till the transfer window is closed”. But the tone we’ve set for the season has been pretty catastrophic again, so I won’t bother waiting again, and just go straight into dissecting what’s going on.
Rumours link Aubameyang or Lacazette with Barcelona in a swap deal for Coutinho. There are pretty good reasons for such a deal. Both teams are financially strained, both need reinforcements and the future of the players are uncertain.
Honestly, swapping a striker above 30, low on confidence with only pace as his main weapon for a creative midfielder is not the worse thing we can do right now. But there are quite a few flaws as well.
We already need a new striker and if Auba or Laca or both leave, who will we buy to lead the line? We’re massively struggling for goals and I don’t see the plan here. Is Balogun the answer? Surely not Eddie? Or we will try Martinelli as a number 9, which Mikel Arteta ignored heavily last season even in games where it was begging to be played?
The manager’s press conferences are also quite alarming, show lack of confidence and solidify the idea that we are just strolling along with no direction whatsoever. He couldn’t tell more than that they were ill? Both of them? Laca on less than a year on his deal and Auba, whose goalscoring record seems to be a concern at the club, if rumours are true?
The signals from the club all indicate that we have no plan whatsoever. We gava Xhaka a contract extension and made him captain. That’s extremely demoralizing, and I just wonder why would you join Arsenal right now?
What are you fighting for this season? We’ve not shown one drop of ambition to move up the table and with no European football I just struggle to see it. Even a player like Bellerin desperately wants to leave.
I’m very seriously worried. We have an uninterested owner who has left the club in the hands of a rookie manager out of his depth, a CEO who doesn’t understand basic football, and a technical director, or whatever Edu’s title is, on permanent vacation.
Even from a pure business perspective, it’s amazing how bad a multi-million brand like Arsenal is managed. I’m really worried, and not because Chelsea and City will spank us, but because we’re back to square one. We’ve moved backwards and need to restart again.
Every time from a lower starting point. We definitely need to change both Edu, Vinai and Arteta, but it’s a bit too late, throwing another season under the bus. Even if we splash the cash, I don’t think that will be enough.
City splashed and still lost to Tottenham. It’s not all about the money. If there was a direction, an idea that everyone can rally behind, then players would be happy and it would reflect on the pitch. Right now, everybody is trying to abandon the sinking ship.
Even Bellerin is desperate to leave. Not that he’ll be really missed. I honestly wouldn’t miss one Arsenal player if they left right now. We need a goalkeeper, an attacking midfielder, a central midfielder, a right back and a striker. That’s five players at minimum if we want to compete.
But even if we do, will those players fit the profile of the system we want to play. What is that anyway? I don’t know, I just hope I miss the Chelsea game, because Arsenal is far too depressing – and for the first time I don’t really see a way forward. I don’t know which manager will want to come once Arteta is fired and he’s getting fired before Christmas, unless we want to get relegated. And then what set of players will he find and in what condition.
I’m worried and so should you be.
Konstantin
On the positive side …uhm, not a lot.
Oh to be a Gooner.
Come on!!
Support!!
ESR and Sake alone deserve every ounce we have at the moment..
Come on Gooners!
We need no negativity now..
Tom…I appreciate your glass half full approach but that my friend does not paper over the cracks and the reality that our club is a mess.
Yes we have promising youngsters who are being made to carry the burden of good performance however that is not enough.
We have;
– an owner that doesn’t care about on field results as long as the cash tolls sing (see below for the k pick on affect of this)
– players who don’t want to play for us (Arteta) anymore and who we would like to shift but can’t (see below)
– players that have are too expensive and old to get off the books.
– no direction and system of play on the field with a L plate manager who seems to confuse his players with over baked micro management.
– edu whose activities are dubious at best. Be that holidaying in the most important transfer window for us in years as well as his involvement in some transfer dealings with specific and favourite agents.
-a general decline of the quality of player joining and staying within our ranks.
I’ve supported the club since 82 and have seen bad times but the years of Satan Kroenke ownership are taking their toll now and culminating in this period and whatever comes after..
So whilst I appreciate your attempts to spin a rosy perspective on it I personally find it a little hollow seeing the state of our once great club.
We are mid table at best also rans at present and it could get even worse than this whilst the song remains the same!
Over a year now, am still in shock about how Arteta threw away Martinez to Aston villa for Leno. The guy is now one of the best in the world
I agree the club has been run poorly these past ten years but so has every one of the top 10 sides because the PL has been awash with so much money clubs could afford to pay idiotic transfer fees and give out ridiculous long term contracts with massive salaries and no performance clauses.
Covid has caught many clubs out including Arsenal.
Now players who cost 60, 90, even 120m are being given away.
At Arsenal it took head coach Mikel Arteta two painful 8th place finishes to realize that micro managing superstars at City is a whole lot different to getting a tune out of old pampered over paid has beens at Arsenal.
So yes Arteta started off with his head in the clouds but the 8th place finishes and Covid have brought him back to earth and to their credit he Edu and the club are carrying out the ruthless scorched earth purge.
No pain no gain.
So Arteta Mark 2 has been unveiled.
A massive clear out (at a significant financial loss) is under way.
The plan now is to build a team around a slew of “profile” players reasonably priced under 24 year old’s with decent resale value like Ramsdale White Gabriel Tavares Tierney Lokonga Saka ESR Odegaard
Martinelli Pepe Balogun Azeez.
As many as possible of the dead wood will be off loaded each summer.
A handful of older players will survive temporarily during transition
eg Partey Xhaka and a couple of HG players.
So by this time next season gone from the time Arteta took over will be Ozil Ramsey Mkhitarian Mustafi Socritis Luiz Ozil Cedric Bellerin Elneny Kolasinac Mavropanos Guendouzie Willock Nketia AMN Nelson and hopefully Lacazette Aubameyang and Willian.
Not bad at all I reckon.
6 more “profile” players next summer and the remaining fat terminated.
Next season we should be targeting top 3.
So yes a clearprocess is taking place.
Hunn this is loaded. But I am on the positive side, been pessimistic won’t change anything.
I hope Arteta could get it right anyway anyhow. All great coaches started as rookies. But he needs to be humble and flexible tactically and play to the strength of his players. He doesn’t always have to initiate his attack through the left side of the pitch he should be dynamic.
If he could get a D M that can fight in the middle. I think they also need to improve their drilling in training. Sometimes they play like they aren’t fit. I remain positive.
And not just Arsenal! Barcelona are in an absolutely shocking position right now.
So badly has the Catalan’s been run, it seems the people in charge didn’t have a clue about even the basics of economics.
Too much greed, and too many people who have no idea about football in the game at the moment.
If we should happen to beat Chelsea by some miracle through an own goal, fluke or even if we manage to put in a one off big team performance…it won’t mean anything other than 3 points.
As the signs show that there are major deficiencies in this Arsenal team/squad and system (from owner to coaching and recruitment staff) with additional player issues..
Players given huge and lengthy contracts who either never deserved them in the first place (willian) or have just plain lost interest in playing for Arteta and therefore us (Auba/Laca). The worst of it all though is that through diabolical management the bang average Xhaka has been awarded a new contract.
This shows the level of the club now. We are mid table at very best.
Thanks Stan
Ahhh also Barca don’t want Auba – he is too expensive for them right now , he’s no spring chicken and he is temperamental.
Ozil like if you will.
We again will probably be stuck with players we don’t want, that don’t want to be there at that we can’t shift ala Xhaka.
Am article of speculative negative nonsense really.
No one who writes these blogs has ever met our board, owners, recruitment team, coaching staff. I understand bemoaning the signings we don’t want, Willians or future Ramsdales, but otherwise just get behind your team and stop making up problems in your head.
It’s starting to become apparent that the biggest problem with Arsenal is the mindset of the fans, which seems to be ever swayed by the media who enjoy our brief dip in form.
So the fans are the biggest problem at Arsenal right?
Do we own, run, plan, schedule, manage the club and it’s assets?
Are we in a position to use our billions to help the club we own?
Do we sign the players that play and stay for us?
We as a fans are paying consumers for AFC content. So you blame us for not liking the content. But like universal studios blaming movie goers for not liking the films they produce..
Wake up!
I love every word you said and it is quite true and honest, right now I am struggling to just distance myself from such a situation, it is not good for my heart. Do you think it is a good Idea to follow another team as my second team? because all I know is Arsenal all my supporting life of 20 years.
The only way to save Arsenal is to sack Arteta and Edu right now. We have just lost one game and there are still a couple of weeks in the transfer window. No new contracts, such as Xhaka, no Arteta/Edu signings. Appoint Conte or Eddie Howe and give whoever, real assistance to finalise the seasons squad. If we leave it to Arteta we will be throwing good money after bad. He is not working on Arsenal’s behalf and is in danger of making massive errors of judgement. You are right, a massive professional club being run by a novice obsessive micromanager, and spending money on the wrong players. The ultimate disaster movie. A new manager could enthuse Auba and Laca.
Worrying, moaning and expressing your emotion might make you feel better, but it won’t solve anything
Suggesting a solution could change something
I would say around 95%of the fan base have suggested a solution ,sacking Arteta !
The another 5% less said the better .
No it won’t..
Edu, Arteta and Stan don’t read the content on this site.
Arsenal will get relegated judging from the way things are done in the club, serious lack of ambition, poor scouting network, bad judgment, owner that don’t care , funds wastage and etc! The football business is loosing its appeal and it’s so sad
It has been a shocking transfer window, we are a weaker team this year than we were last year without David Luiz and Odergaard, the main emphasis should have been on spending on a creative midfielder and right back yet we have done neither. I don’t know whether it is dithering, or we were never in for players like Martinez, Bissouma or the other Argentine cmf who we lost to AV, but I never saw Ben White as a priority, although hopefully useful after the loss of Luiz. The only people who we have sold are people who we actually need, like Willock and would cost us twice as much to buy back again. That will come back to bite us, the same as Emi.